VTs Basile, Dukes Filipowski pick up ACC Mens Basketball Weekly Honors





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginia Tech graduate Grant Basile was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Basketball Player of the Week, while Dukes Kyle Filipowski was selected as the ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive week and seventh time this season. The weekly awards for ACC men’s basketball are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays during the regular season. A native of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Basile averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in wins over Duke and Syracuse last week. He went 21-for-38 (55.3%) from the field in those games. Basile scored a team-high 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds in the 78-75 victory over Duke. With the score tied at 63, he scored eight of the Hokies’ last 15 points of the game. Basile followed it up with a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds in the Hokies 85-70 win over Syracuse. He also dished out five of Tech’s 26 assists, which is a program record for an ACC game. With his seventh Rookie of the Week selection this season, Filipowski is tied with Dukes Marvin Bagley III (2018) for sixth in a season in league history. He averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks in road games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. He scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Virginia Tech, marking his 10th double-double of the season, the most of any Division I freshman. Filipowski then scored a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds at Georgia Tech. For the week, he was 15-for-26 (57.5%) from the field, 5-for-11 (45.5%) from behind the arc and 12-for-15 (80%) from the free throw line. 2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors Nov. 14 Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame

19 Nov 21 Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia

Nov. 28 Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State

Dec. 5 Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

Dec. 12 Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami

December 19 Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

Dec. 27 Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami; Blake Hinson, Jr., F, Pitt

Jan. 2 Hunter Tyson, Sr., F, Clemson; Jamarius Burton, Sr., G, Pitt

Jan. 9 Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

January 16 Andrew Carr, Jr., F, Wake Forest

Jan. 23 Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

January 30 Grant Basile, Gr., F, Virginia Tech 2022-23 ACC Mens Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors New. 14 Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

New. 21 Kyle Filipowski, C., Duke

New. 28 Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 5 Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 12 Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 19 Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

December 27, Cam Corhen, F, Florida

January 2, Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

January 9 Mike James, G/F, Louisville

Jan. 16 Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Jan. 23 Kyle Filipowski, C., Duke

Jan. 30 Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2023/1/30/vts-basile-dukes-filipowski-pick-up-acc-mens-basketball-weekly-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos