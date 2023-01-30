Allan Border Medal live stream: how to watch the Australian Cricket Awards on TV or online, tee time, favourites





The Australian Cricket Awards will be held on Monday 30 January at Randwick Racecourse, with the highest gongs – the Allan Border Medal and the Belinda Clark Medal – as the evening’s headliners. The medals will be awarded to the best players of the past 12 months in the men’s and women’s game, and a number of other prizes will be awarded. This is Zero wickets guide to watching the awards on TV or streaming live online, with the event at 7:30pm (AEDT). Who are the favourites? The favorites for the Allan Border Medal appear to be Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, while captain Pat Cummins has the advantage of playing in all three formats. In the women’s race, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney seem to be the favourites, although it seems to be an exciting race for the prize. FULL PREDICTIONS How to watch the Australian Cricket Awards on TV in Australia There are two ways to tune in to the prices on TV in Australia, with both Fox Sports and Channel 7 holder of the broadcasting rights to the event. To watch the Fox Sports broadcast you will need an active Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package included. Their coverage will be shown on Fox Cricket (Channel 501) and will begin at 7:35pm (AEDT). Channel 7 coverage starts at the same time, but is shown instead Seven size. This is available on Channel 73 or 207 if you are watching on a Foxtel service. How to stream the Australian Cricket Awards online in Australia If you’d rather live stream the Allan Border and Belinda Clark Medal event, you can do so via You sport. This is a platform that provides access to all Foxtels sports content, with packages starting at $25 per month.

