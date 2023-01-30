Men’s basketball kicks off Tuesday against NIU





KALAMAZOO, Mich. After a few bumps in the road, the Western Michigan men’s basketball team returns to Kalamazoo this week for a few home games, starting Tuesday night when it welcomes Northern Illinois to the University Arena. GAME INFO matchup:Western Michigan (6-15, 2-6MAC) vs. Northern Illinois (8-13, 4-4MAC) Date Time:Tuesday, January 31, 7 p.m Website:University Arena (Kalamazoo, Michigan) Tickets:wmubroncos.com/tickets Video:ESPN+ Radio:Bronco Media Network Live Stats:StatBroadcast OPENING TIP West Michigan kicks off Tuesday night with a two-game homestand as it welcomes NIU to the University Arena.

The Broncos are coming off a 70-69 loss in Central Michigan on Saturday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. led the three Broncos in double digits with 27 points.

led the three Broncos in double digits with 27 points. Seth Hubbard added a career-high 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

added a career-high 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Western Michigan grabbed 15 offensive rebounds on Saturday, the most in a conference game this season.

The Broncos lead the league in both rebound margin (+7.3/game) and offensive rebound (12.4).

Tuesday marks the 99th all-time meeting between WMU and Northern Illinois.

Western Michigan is 62-36 all-time against the Huskies, including a 39-9 mark in Kalamazoo.

Northern Illinois won the lone meeting between the two last season, pulling off a 75-56 victory at the University Arena. BOUND HOME Western Michigan kicks off a two-game homestand on Tuesday night as it welcomes Northern Illinois to the University Arena. This is the first of two meetings in less than two weeks for WMU and NIU, who meet again on February 11 in DeKalb. LAST TIME OFF The Broncos are coming off a 70-69 loss at rival Central Michigan on Saturday night. WMU held the lead for most of the game, but the Chippewas rallied late and Brian Taylor hit the go-ahead three in the final seconds to seal the CMU victory. Lamar Norman Jr. led Western Michigan with a game-high 27 points while Seth Hubbard added a career-high 16 points. CRUSH THE BOARDS Western Michigan won the rebounding battle for the 15th time in 21 games on Saturday. The Broncos grabbed 15 offensive rebounds against CMU, their highest total against a MAC opponent to date in 2022-23. The 15 offensive boards led to 19 repechage points, which was a season high. WMU VS NIU Tuesday night marks the 99th all-time meeting between Western Michigan and Northern Illinois. The Broncos have an all-time 62-36 record against NIU, including a dominant 39-9 in Kalamazoo. Last season, the Huskies won the only meeting, 75-56, at the University Arena, ending a 14-game winning streak for WMU against NIU. EXPLORING THE HUSKIES Northern Illinois had a three-game winning streak against Ball State on Saturday. NIU’s David Coit ranks 10th in the MAC with a score of 15.9 points per game, and has raised his score to 18.5 points per game in league games, which is tied for sixth. HANNA WARMS UP

Ja Vaughn Hannah has been warming up for the Broncos since the start of conference play. The freshman averages 9.8 points per game in league games and has hit 13 of 25 (.520) of his three-pointers in MAC games, which is third best in the conference. CLEAN THE GLASS After finishing bottom of the Mid-American Conference in most rebounding categories a season ago, Western Michigan turned things around this season and currently tops the league in both rebounding margin (+7.3/game) and offensive rebounding (12.4). as well as tied for second in overall rebounding (38.1). Nationally, the Broncos currently rank 14th in rebound margin, 33rd in offensive rebound, and 46th in overall rebound. MAKE HIS MARK

Markese Hastings enters the week second in the MAC in total rebounds (207, 24th nationally), rebounds per game (9.9, 17th nationally), and defensive rebounds per game (7.0, 20th nationally). The redshirt junior hit a career-high 20 rebounds on Jan. 6 at Toledo, one of 12 games with 20 rebounds in DI this year. He is one of only three mid-major conference players to have played a 20-rebound game, alongside Weber State’s Dillon Jones and Chattanooga’s Jake Stephens. SCORIN’ NORMAN After earning 27 points on Saturday at CMU, Lamar Norman Jr. scored in double digits in 46 of his 50 games as a Bronco. The senior has led Western Michigan in scoring 37 times during his tenure in the Brown & Gold, including 12 this season. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native is also just 37 points away from becoming the 45th player in WMU program history to score 1,000 career points. Norman enters the week fifth in the MAC with a score of 18.5 points per game. LONG DISTANCE LAMAR

Lamar Norman Jr. leads the MAC and ranks 38th nationally with 62 three-pointers made, and is second in the league and 19th nationally with 3.1 three-pointers made per game. 380 AND COUNTING WMU has made at least one three-pointer in 380 consecutive games dating back to 2011. HALFTIME LEADS TURN INTO W’S The Broncos have a 54-21 record over the past five seasons when they were at halftime, including a 5-1 this season. ON THE HORIZON Western Michigan is back home Saturday afternoon when it hosts Buffalo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wmubroncos.com/news/2023/1/30/mens-basketball-begins-homestand-on-tuesday-against-niu.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos