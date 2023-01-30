Sports betting starts at mass on Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.





Legalized sports betting begins Tuesday in Massachusetts casinos, in time for fans to place bets on events ranging from the super bowl to the Academy Awards. In-person betting will become available to the public on Tuesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. Mobile sports betting is expected to launch in Massachusetts sometime in March. Which sports or events are included? Theeventsapproved for betting in Massachusetts encompasses much more than just the big games. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted to allow betting on things like professional league drafts, the big game MVP awards, competitive eating contests, and competitive entertainment events like the Academy Awards. In addition to football, basketball, hockey and baseball, commissioners also approved betting on an extensive list of other sports, including Australian rules football, badminton, biathlon, billiards, bowling, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, disc, floorball, futsal, golf, handball, hockey, lacrosse, mixed martial arts, racing, netball, pesapallo, rowing, rugby league, rugby union, sailing, snooker, soccer, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and water polo. Which sports or events are prohibited? High school and youth sports or athletic events are never allowed as a subject for betting in Massachusetts. In addition, no bets are allowed on any collegiate sporting or athletic event involving one or more teams from the state unless they are participating in a four or more team tournament. Bets are not allowed on events where the final result is mainly based on the evaluation or assessment of a judge or a panel of judges. That includes summer and winter Olympic events. Betting on sports or sporting events under the supervision of Russian or Belarusian governing bodies, leagues, events and players is not allowed. What kind of bets are allowed? The Massachusetts Gaming Commission hasapproved this type of bettingfor all competitions: Single game bets, teaser bets, parlays, over-under, moneyline, pools, exchange bets, in-game bets, in-play bets, proposition bets, straight bets, point spread, pleasers, round robin, cash out, 3-way, spread/handicap, totals, player-game-team props, futures/outrights, yes/no, Win/Place/Each Way. Bets on next event are also allowed for in-game bets. What types of bets are prohibited? Massachusetts does not allow betting on an outcome that is dependent on an individual collegiate athlete’s performance, fantasy competitions, injuries, penalties, player discipline, or replay rating. Are there house rules? Yes, each of the three casinos has a published House Rules document which is available from the Gaming Commission. How much money will the state make? Estimates for annual tax revenue from sports betting range from $35 million to more than $60 million. More:Sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts next week

