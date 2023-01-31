Pandemic pastime turns into burgeoning new business for the local father-son duo





A new company founded by a University of Waterloo student and his father is growing fast while putting a new spin on a classic game. Ben Battaglia and his father Darick Battaglia created 2Pong during the first lockdown of the pandemic. The game is similar to table tennis, using the same ball and table, but instead of holding a paddle, players strap paddles to each hand. You move left and right back and forth. No backhands in this game, all forehands, so it’s a totally different kind of shot than a ping pong paddle, said Ben Battaglia, vice president of 2Pong. Most of the rules of 2Pong are the same as table tennis, but the ball is allowed to bounce twice when it hits the net. It gives that extra bounce because without that handle, like a ping pong paddle, some people don’t have the full length to get to the net, so that extra bounce makes the rallies last a bit longer, Ben said. The game was created when the duo were at their home in Barrie playing table tennis with various items and ended up strapping paddles to their hands. We received at least 20 prototypes from different people. Then we refined things to see what we have today,” said Darick Battaglia, president of 2Pong. Ben is a third year Recreation and Sports Business Administration student at Waterloo. The idea for the company was to help Ben use his school knowledge in the real world. But since the launch of online sales in May, the company has grown rapidly. Many of my courses here at this school have helped me. I’m still learning, and I can apply it directly to 2Pong and the company,” said Ben. The company has shown its product at various events since its launch and has begun building relationships with various charitable groups in the area. A young girl came up in a wheelchair and she wanted to play and she played. It was then that we realized how accessible this game is for everyone. We’ve been working with Easter Seals ever since,” said Darick. Currently, the only way for customers to get their hands on a paddle is to purchase it directly from the company, but they hope to expand in the future. Once you graduate, you take this game on the road, travel across Canada and do various trade shows and events,” said Ben. The Battaglias have applied for an international patent for 2Pong and hope to continue to increase the popularity of the paddle sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/pandemic-pastime-turns-into-budding-new-business-for-local-father-son-duo-1.6252656 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos