Mumbai’s Yogesh Desai becomes World Veteran Time Trial Champion, Mantu Murmu wins Gold for Women’s 60+





Mumbai: Indian paddler Yogesh Desai emerged as world champion and won the Men’s 70+ singles title in the recently concluded 2023 ITTF World Veterans Table Tennis Championship organized by the Oman Table Tennis Association and played at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Muscat. Playing with a lot of grit and determination, the Mumbai player Desai did well to overcome the challenge of Czech Republic Milan Rakovicky who stormed to a 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7 and 13-11) of to shake off. in the best-of-five game final and claim his first gold medal. Mantu Murmu takes gold in Women’s 60+ event Another Indian Mantu Murmu also won the world champion crown and won the women’s 60+ singles crown. Kolkata-based Murmu[turnedoutgoodforcompatriotSushasiniBakrediewithadegreeofeasesmoothlytoa3-0(11-311-7and11-7)victoryridingthegoldmedaltake[provedtoogoodforcompatriotSushasiniBakresmoothlycruisingtoa3-0(11-311-7and11-7)victorywithameasureofeaseandclinchedthegoldmedal[bleektegoedvoorlandgenootSushasiniBakrediemeteenzekerematevangemaksoepelnaareen3-0(11-311-7en11-7)overwinningreedendegoudenmedaillepakte[provedtoogoodforcompatriotSushasiniBakresmoothlycruisingtoa3-0(11-311-7and11-7)victorywithameasureofeaseandclinchedthegoldmedal Meanwhile, the Indian combination of Ulhas Shirke and Pinakin Sampat in the men’s doubles 70+ also became world champions. The Mumbai duo of Shirke and Sampat combined perfectly to beat India’s mixed Indo-USA pair Girish Sawant and American Randy Hou by winning 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 6-11 and 11 -8) margin. Earlier, in the men’s 70+ semi-finals, TSTTA paddler Desai showed remarkable fighting spirit as he recovered from a 1-2 deficit to come back by winning the last two games and beating Austrian Reinhard Sorger by a thrilling 3-2 (11 -9, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10 and 11-4) win. The other semi-final also witnessed an enthralling battle as Rakovicky lost the first two matches to compatriot Frantisek Just, who got off to a positive start. But Rakovicky fought back valiantly to win the remaining three games in a row to earn a deserved 3-2 (6-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8 and 12-10) victory. Shirke & Sampat claims men’s 70+ double crown The Indian contingent of rowers returned with a wealth of 24 medals, including six gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals. Results – Women’s Over 60 Singles – Semifinals: Mantu Murmu (IND) bt Virginia Stanescu (BEL) 3-0 (11-4, 13-11, 11-2); Sushasini Bakre (IND) v Gina Hundven (NOR) 3-1 (11-1, 11-4, 4-11, 11-8); Final: Mantu Murmu (IND) v Sushasini Bakre (IND) 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-7). Men’s 70+ Singles – Semifinals: Yogesh Desai (IND) bt Reinhard Sorger (AUT) 3-2 (11-9, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-4); Milan Rakovicky (CZE) bt Frantisek Just (Cze) 3-2 (6-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 12-10); Final: Yogesh Desai (IND) v Milan Rakovicky (CZE) 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 13-11). Men’s 70+ Doubles Final: Ulhas Shirke (IND)/Pinakin Sampat (IND) bt Girish Sawant (IND)/Randy Hou (USA) 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8). (If you have a story in and around Mumbai, listen to us, be a citizen journalist and send us your storyhere. ) (If you want to receive our e-paper daily on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We allow sharing the PDF of the paper on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/sports/mumbais-yogesh-desai-emerges-world-veteran-tt-champion-mantu-murmu-wins-womens-60-gold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos