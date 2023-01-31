Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise comes to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama





An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling alleys, pool tables and fine dining is looking forward to expanding in Alabama, with at least eight locations planned over the next several years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment venue offers bowling for the amateur, billiards and other games such as bocce, table tennis, foosball, darts or shuffleboard. The attractions include a restaurant that serves a menu of appetizers, sports bar dishes, salads, and desserts. The bar offers cocktails, wine, craft beer and draft beer. 810 is based in Myrtle Beach and has locations in four states, including one that will later open in Greenville, SC Shafiq Samji and his business partner Noorudin Dharani are behind the Alabama expansion. Samji is known for his Altitude Trampoline Park in Pelham. CEO Mike Siniscalchi said the Hoover location could open in December this year or the first quarter of 2024. Siniscalchi said 810 is a large-footprint concept that would ideally be placed in free entertainment areas, such as theaters and restaurants. Our mission is quite simple, he said, to make memories for our guests. The traditional billiard room — with its smoky atmosphere and gang of regulars — went the way of the traditional bowling alley — built around several weeks of leagues and tournaments — years ago, he said. They don’t really operate as independent units anymore, he said. Millennials, Gen Z, they expect a high-end experience. That means high quality food and drink. The format is built around a full-service experience. It’s all about hospitality and taking care of the guest.

