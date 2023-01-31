Penta tabbed No. 13 pitcher in the country by D1 Softball





AUBURN, Ala. Following the D100 Preseason Player Rankings, D1 Softball Released Its Top Pitchers Returning for the 2023 Season with Auburn Softball’s Maddie Penta making the cut at No. 13. Earlier this month, Penta was named the No. 37 overall student-athlete in the country by the publication. Penta was also selected as the No. 47 and No. 61 student-athlete in the preseason rankings by Extra Inning Softball and Softball America, respectively. Extra Inning Softball named Penta the No. 14 overall pitcher heading into 2023. Auburn’s first All-SEC First Team honor since 2017, Penta was the workhorse in the pitching circle as the staff struggled with injuries. Her record-breaking performance earned her All-Southeast Region honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, as she became the first pitcher in program history to ever win First Team All-Region honors. The right-handed pitcher led the SEC and was ranked 15th in the nation with 24 circle wins, including a streak of nine consecutive winning decisions to set a program record. Her 24 wins tied for the second time by an Auburn pitcher in a season. She finished her second campaign with 23 wins in her 35 starts. Ranking in the top 20 in the nation in total strikeouts, Penta finished the season second in the SEC with 269. She was one of only seven pitchers in program history to record 250 strikeouts in a season and was the first who did so since Anna Thompson in 2010. Her strikeout total set the program’s second record and ranked fifth in Auburn’s single-season history. Penta recorded eight double-digit strikeout games as a sophomore, bringing her career total to 12. Penta allowed just 49 earned runs in 195.0 innings of work for a 1.76 ERA, the lowest among qualifying pitchers in the SEC. She walked only 53 times compared to her 269 strikeouts and held her opponents to a .181 average at the plate. The Chesapeake City, Maryland native also led the SEC in innings pitched, ranking third in the league in strikeouts per seven innings (9.8) and fourth in both hits allowed per seven innings (4.59) and strikeout-to walk ratio (5.08). To go along with her second strikeout record, Penta also set the program’s only season record for starts. Penta finished its sophomore season ranked fourth in single-season Auburn history in strikeouts per seven innings, fifth in opposing batting average, tied for seventh for combined shutouts (6), ninth in appearances (42) and tied for tenth for complete games (15). Penta enters its junior campaign with a career-high 374 strikeouts, the fifth most in program history. Auburn opens the 2023 season traveling to Clearwater, Florida to compete in the NFCA Leadoff Classic. The Tigers open the season with a double score on Friday, February 10, taking on St. John’s at 12:30 PM CT before facing Fordham at 3:00 PM CT.

