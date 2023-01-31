2023 ACC Network Spring Football Coverage Plans





ACC spring football coverage in April on ACCN platforms

ACCN hosts Virginia’s Spring Game on April 15 as the Cavaliers make their first appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home for ACC footballs in April. ACCN will air Virginia’s Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. ET, when the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy at Grounds.

ACCNX, the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN app, will play the remaining spring football games over three weekends starting Saturday, April 8. All spring football games on ACCNX will be broadcast again on ACCN this spring. Additional spring football schedules and details, including Pro Day events, will be announced in the coming weeks. 2023 ACC football schedule The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled tonight in a two-hour specialACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network. Jordan Cornet will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ manual and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s schedule, along with key matchups and weeks. 2023 ACC Spring Football on ACCN platforms Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sat April 8 1 o’clock in the afternoon NC State Spring game ACCNX Fri April 14 To be determined Miami Spring game ACCNX Sat April 15 11 hours Boston College Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCNX 1 o’clock in the afternoon Clemson Spring game ACCNX 1 o’clock in the afternoon Georgia Tech White & Gold Spring game ACCNX 1 o’clock in the afternoon Pitt Spring game ACCNX 14.00 hours Virginia Spring game accn 14.00 hours Wake Forest Spring game ACCNX 3 p.m Spring game in North Carolina ACCNX 3 p.m Virginia Tech Spring Game ACCNX 16.00 hours Spring Showcase in the State of Florida ACCNX Fri April 21 19:00 Spring play in Louisville ACCNX 19:00 Syracuse spring game ACCNX Sat April 22 14.00 hours Hertog blue and white spring game ACCNX About ACC network Owned and operated by ESPN in association with the Atlantic Coast Conference,ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN broadcasts more than 500 regular season and tournament games across the conferences, 27 sponsored sports plus a addition of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, power more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has broadcast ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcasts Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of including the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app for verified subscribers.

