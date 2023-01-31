Sports
2023 ACC Network Spring Football Coverage Plans
American football
- ACC spring football coverage in April on ACCN platforms
- ACCN hosts Virginia’s Spring Game on April 15 as the Cavaliers make their first appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home for ACC footballs in April. ACCN will air Virginia’s Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. ET, when the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy at Grounds.
ACCNX, the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN app, will play the remaining spring football games over three weekends starting Saturday, April 8. All spring football games on ACCNX will be broadcast again on ACCN this spring.
Additional spring football schedules and details, including Pro Day events, will be announced in the coming weeks.
2023 ACC football schedule
The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled tonight in a two-hour specialACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network. Jordan Cornet will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ manual and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s schedule, along with key matchups and weeks.
2023 ACC Spring Football on ACCN platforms
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Sat April 8
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|NC State Spring game
|ACCNX
|Fri April 14
|To be determined
|Miami Spring game
|ACCNX
|Sat April 15
|11 hours
|Boston College Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game
|ACCNX
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Clemson Spring game
|ACCNX
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Georgia Tech White & Gold Spring game
|ACCNX
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Pitt Spring game
|ACCNX
|14.00 hours
|Virginia Spring game
|accn
|14.00 hours
|Wake Forest Spring game
|ACCNX
|3 p.m
|Spring game in North Carolina
|ACCNX
|3 p.m
|Virginia Tech Spring Game
|ACCNX
|16.00 hours
|Spring Showcase in the State of Florida
|ACCNX
|Fri April 21
|19:00
|Spring play in Louisville
|ACCNX
|19:00
|Syracuse spring game
|ACCNX
|Sat April 22
|14.00 hours
|Hertog blue and white spring game
|ACCNX
About ACC network
Owned and operated by ESPN in association with the Atlantic Coast Conference,ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN broadcasts more than 500 regular season and tournament games across the conferences, 27 sponsored sports plus a addition of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, power more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has broadcast ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcasts Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of including the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app for verified subscribers.
