India star announces retirement from international cricket





Indian opener Murali Vijay took to social media to announce his decision to retire from all forms of international cricket.

Murali Vijay represented India in 87 international matches across all formats, playing 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is. He last played for India in 2018 against Australia in Perth. In a nine-year international career, Vijay proved to be one of India’s most reliable openers during that span. In 61 Tests, Vijay accumulated 3982, including 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries. Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan formed a solid opening pair for India Between 2013-2018, he formed a formidable partnership with Shikhar Dhawan with the pair scoring a combined 1748 runs in 41 matches at an average of 43.70. This made them the third most prolific opening pair in Indian Test history, with only Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (4412 runs) and Chetan Chauhan and Sunil Gavaskar (3010 runs) scoring more runs between them. Vijay’s most memorable innings was in overseas conditions, with 145 and 52 at Trent Bridge helping India salvage a draw against England in July 2014. He followed that up with a 144 against Australia in Brisbane later that year in December. Murali Vijay was the second highest run getter for India in Tests on the 2014–15 tour of Australia Vijay announced his retirement saying, “Today it is with immense gratitude and humility that I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. “My journey from 2002-2018 was the best years of my life as it was an honor to represent India at the highest level of sport. “To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff, it has been an absolute privilege to have played with all of you, and I thank you all for helping me make my dream come true.

“To cricket fans who have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments spent with you and your support has always been a source of motivation to me.

Finally, I would like to thank my family and friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them I would not have been able to achieve what I have today.

“I am delighted to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and its business side, where I will also continue to participate in the sport I love and continue to challenge myself in new and different environments. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.

“Wishing all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for their future endeavours. Thank you for all the memories.”



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3041721 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

