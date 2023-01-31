Sports
Auckland floods: Wayne Browns text tennis friends – can’t play as he faces media drongos over the flood
The North Island is bracing for more heavy rains, Auckland’s mayor exclaimed over media drongos text and why the battle of the Chrises may not be a good thing in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video/NZ Herald
There are new questions for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown about communicating with those affected by flooding and slippage after a message emerged complaining he had to cancel tennis to deal with tomorrow’s media drongos .
Communications and disaster experts say it points to a relationship with the media that doesn’t match the needs of those living in a disaster-stricken city.
There has been much criticism of Auckland Council’s announcements on Friday, when a record amount of rain fell, killing four people, destroying businesses and homes and causing widespread disruption.
During that time there was radio silence from the municipality, according to an expert who shared a text message Herald has obtained in which Brown refers to media drongos would have set off alarm bells had they been seen before the flood.
Brown’s term as mayor has led him to decline media interviews and limit the number of press conferences held to relay information to the public. Last week it emerged that Brown had only accepted two of 108 interview requests during his first month in office.
The drongos message comes from a WhatsApp messenger group that Brown joined last month for organizing games at the West End Lawn Tennis Club in Westermer. The tennis group – called The Grumpy Old Men – wants to develop groups of four to play doubles on Friday and Sunday.
The thread of messages provided shows that rain stopped Brown’s scheduled tennis match on Friday, which he had previously cited as the reason he was unable to do an interview.
At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, a radio producer hosting the next day’s show sent out a tweet quoting Brown who declined an interview the next morning saying, “I’ll play tennis anyway.”
The message thread among the Grumpies showed a rain forecast sent to the group by a member warning of bad weather.
Brown replied at 8:24 PM: Bugger. I’ll look out the window first. Then on Friday morning at 6:46am he wrote: And it’s piss, so no tennis.
Brown had committed to play on Sunday and canceled the night before. Anyway, I’m dealing with media drongos about the flood tomorrow, so unfortunately no tennis for me tomorrow. He signed off as Browny.
The Herald asked Brown for comment and said a story would be written in the message thread. He replied by text: Please don’t.
Explaining that it related to questions about the council’s communication with the public, he said: That was a private conversation meant to give a reason to miss tennis. It in no way means that I do not take communication with all levels seriously.
There is no need to exacerbate a situation that is not about me, but about making things right for the public and especially those in need and in danger. Have commissioned a full review including communication and that includes everyone.
Professor of Disaster Management dr. David Johnston said the message suggested a mindset. Had we had that text, we would have predicted much of the outcome. Alarm bells would have started ringing.
Johnston said the Auckland public had radio silence from the council during Friday’s worst downpour, at a time when people were seeking information on how to get help and stay safe.
Instead of good communication there was nothing from anyone, he said. Telling people what you know – and what you don’t know – is important.
Johnston dismissed the unprecedented event as a hindrance to good communication. He said the Christchurch earthquakes and pandemic were good examples of a crisis management framework that provided a pathway for those responding to them, including communication with those affected.
For effective communication during a crisis, there must be a relationship between all parts of the system.
Dr. Greg Treadwell, the AUT’s senior lecturer in journalism, said the media is geared to the needs of the community with information in times of crisis, while also playing a watchdog role, which can be challenging for those leading a response.
I think anyone who is going to lead us through a disaster should be able to relate to the media.
He pointed to Brown’s reluctance to be interviewed and said he seemed to see the media as an annoying and political enemy. We know (Brown’s) understanding of the mayor’s role in terms of the media is two dimensional.
Treadwell said the disaster preparedness message — turn on your radio — existed because it reflected how people turned to the mainstream media during a crisis.
He said he didn’t consider the message private and it was important for people to see what leaders were saying if they thought they were speaking without anyone listening.
University of Canterbury Assistant Professor of Journalism, Dr Tara Ross, said extensive research has shown that the public turned to the mainstream media in times of crisis.
She said the media’s role in a crisis was to communicate information to the communities, but also to give those communities’ experiences back to those who led the response.
It seems Wayne Brown has forgotten that this is an important role for the media to advocate on behalf of their communities. It is an important part of leadership to understand the role of the media.
Our goal is to make sure we keep our communities safe. That means talking to the media – even if you don’t like them.
