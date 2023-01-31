Oman’s Talia Al Rawahi Takes Gold in U-11 WTT Youth Contender Doha 2023 | Times of Oman





This is the first official achievement for Talya Al Rawahi at the international level.

Muscat grape: Talia Mounir Al Rawahi of the Oman girls national table tennis team brought laurel to the Sultanate of Oman and won a gold medal in the under 11 category at the Qatar International Youth Table Tennis Championship in Doha. The championship was held at the Lusail Sports Hall in Doha from January 27 to 30. A promising player, Talia Al Rawahi, won the gold medal after a clean sweep of the game in which she beat Qatari player Al Dana Al Kabi 3-0. This is the first official achievement for Talia Al Rawahi at the international level since she recently entered the world of table tennis. She has proven her mettle in many competitions and has performed well in many international tournaments in the past. Talia has undergone intensive training under the guidance of Iranian coach Omid Shams Shahrbabaki. It is the quality training under the Iranian coach that led to her winning gold in the Doha Championship. Just a week ago, the 2023 Muscat Veterans World Table Tennis Championships took place held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC). Hundreds of players from many countries took part in the many prize-giving events. The International Table Tennis Federation entrusted Oman to host the event in this beautiful country known for its hospitality and breathtaking landscapes. Abdullah Bamakhalif, President of the Oman Table Tennis Association had said that we hope this event will attract more players of all ages to the sport and compete on the global stage.

