ACC announces football schedule for 2023
Scheme ACC football logo 2023
2023 ACC Football Composite Schedule
2023 ACC football team by team schedule
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Monday night, the first under a new scheduling model during a two-hour special The Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Revealexclusively on ACC Network.
ACC Football’s 71st season is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced last June, covering the 2023-26 seasons. Each team plays three primary opponents annually and takes on the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows each team to face all 13 conference opponents, both home and away, during the four-year period. The new model eliminates divisions with the top two teams based on winning percentage while playing the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December.
As a conference, we were thrilled to begin the new scheduling model that offers significant improvements, most importantly the ability for our student-athletes to play each school both at home and away over a four-year period, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips , Ph.D. The new model is also in the interest of our schools, fans and the conference as a whole. Aside from the incredibly competitive league schedule, once again our teams will be up against arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents. There is always great anticipation surrounding the annual release of the ACC Football schedule, and 2023 is no exception.
ACC Football’s 71st season consists of 56 league games and 56 non-conference games, with each school playing eight league games.
Challenging non-conference slate
The ACC’s non-conference schedule remains one of the most difficult in the country. In addition to 25 games against Power 5 opponents, the ACC will play 11 non-conference games against teams ranked in the latest 2022 Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Eight schools Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest play two Power 5 conference opponents (including Notre Dame). Louisville and Pitt each play three.
ACC teams play 27 games against opponents who appeared in a bowl game last year.
ACC teams play 11 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2023 Way-Too-Early Top 25.
Labor Day Weekend Five days of football
The ACC will be on display over Labor Day Weekend with 12 games over a five-day period, August 31 through September. 4. No other league will play for all five days in week one. This is the fifth time in the past seven years that the ACC has played for five consecutive days in week one.
Labor Day weekend kicks off on Thursday, August 31, with Wake Forest hosting Elon. On Friday, September 1, Louisville will face Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while Miami will host Miami (Ohio) in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Saturday’s slate is highlighted by the Duke’s Mayo Classic between North Carolina and South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and Virginia’s non-conference matchup against Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Other games on September 2 include Northern Illinois at Boston College, NC State at UConn, Wofford at Pitt, Colgate at Syracuse and Old Dominion at Virginia Tech.
For the second consecutive season, Florida State is featured on Labor Day Sunday in the Camping World Kickoff vs. LSU in Orlando, Florida. Last season, the Seminoles recorded a thrilling 24-23 victory over the Tigers in New Orleans and went on to win 10 games for the first time since 2016. FSU is ranked #4 on ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll.
A Monday night Labor Day league game between Clemson and Duke in Durham, North Carolina caps off an eventful opening weekend of ACC football. It is the first time Clemson and Duke have ever played and only the fourth meeting in September between the two schools.
Week two at home
All 14 schools play home games on the second weekend of the season, including five games against the Power 5 league. Miami hosts Texas A&M, NC State welcomes Notre Dame to Raleigh, Pitt plays Cincinnati, Virginia Tech presents Purdue, and Wake Forest entertains Vanderbilt.
Playing against Notre Dame
ACC teams will play six non-conference games against Notre Dame in 2023. Not counting the pandemic-stricken 2020 season, when the Irish competed in football as a member of the league, this marks the first time Notre Dame has played six regular season games against ACC opponents since 2018.
Notre Dame at NC State, Sept. 9
Notre Dame at Duke, Sept. 30
Notre Dame in Louisville, October 7
Pitt at Notre Dame, Oct. 28
Notre Dame in Clemson, Nov. 4
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, Nov. 18
ACC football championship game
The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played on December 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage. The ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have an agreement to hold the championship game in Charlotte through the 2030 season.
ACC Bowl Matches
The ACC is in its 10th year of a 12-year agreement with the Capital One Orange Bowl, which will host an ACC team in all years, either the champion or the next available team when the Orange Bowl is not a semifinal for the College Football Playoff. The opponent is the best available team from the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame.
The ACC’s current lineup through 2025 includes the Cheez-It Bowl, Dukes Mayo Bowl, Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Military Bowl Presented by Peraton, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and Tony the Tiger Sun Scale. In addition, the ACC will send a team to the Outback Bowl if the league’s opponent in a non-semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten. The league also annually sends a team to the Gasparilla Bowl or Birmingham Bowl.
About the ACC
The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 70th year of competition and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the country. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones upon which the league was founded founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports, 14 for women and 13 for men, with member institutions in 10 states. Women’s gymnastics will be the league’s 28th sponsored sport in the 2023-24 academic year. In August 2019, ESPN and the ACC teamed up to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports and original programming across the league. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).
