Clemson Announces 2023 Football Program – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

GAME BY GAME

SEPT. 4 (MONDAY) AT DUKE WALLACE WADE STADIUM, DURHAM, NC

For the second year in a row, Clemson opens a season on Labor Day. Clemson defeated Georgia Tech, 41-10, on Labor Day night in 2022, and this year the Tigers travel to Durham, NC to face the Duke Blue Devils on Monday, September 4. The game marks Clemson’s fifth consecutive season opener and will be played in prime time from the 2019 season debut against Georgia Tech in the first live broadcast in ACC Network history.

SEPT. 9 USA. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, SC

Clemson hosts the home opener on Saturday, September 9, when the Tigers take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is 97-17-8 in home openers against 38 different all-time opponents, and the Tigers are 37-0 against FCS opponents since the Division I split in 1978, winning 36 of 37 games by double digits. The match will be the first all-time meeting between Clemson and Charleston Southern and is part of Clemson’s annual non-conference scheduling philosophy to face two Power Five conference opponents, one Group of Five conference opponent and an in-state Football Championship Subdivision squad.

SEPT. 16 US. FLORIDA ATLANTIC MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, SC

Clemson and Florida Atlantic will meet for the second time in series history on Saturday, September 16 at Memorial Stadium. The teams’ only other meeting was in the 2006 season opener when Head Coach Tommy Bowden’s Tigers defeated Howard Schnellenberger’s Owls 54–6. While that game represents the teams’ only previous encounter, fans in Death Valley have more recently seen a dramatic reinterpretation of Clemson facing Florida Atlantic as Disney filmed scenes from his movie. Safety at Frank Howard Field during halftime of Clemson’s 52-10 win against Charlotte on September 21, 2019, depicting safety Ray Ray McElrathbey’s performance in that 2006 game against Florida Atlantic.

SEPT. 23 US. THE STATE OF FLORIDA MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, SC

On September 23, the two programs that combined for 13 of the 17 Atlantic Division titles in the ACC’s divisional era will meet for the first time since the conference’s dissolution of the divisions. Clemson has won seven straight games in his series with Florida State, dating back to 2015. A win in this game would put Clemson within one of the 1968-1976 Florida Gators for the longest winning streak against the Seminoles in Florida State history (nine ).

SEPT. 30 AT SYRACUSE JMA WIRELESS DOME, SYRACUSE, NY

Clemson travels to downtown New York to face Syracuse on September 30 at the JMA Wireless Dome. Clemson has a 9-2 record in his all-time series with Syracuse, including a 9-1 under Dabo Swinney. However, since Clemson defeated Syracuse 54-0 in 2016, four of the teams’ six most recent encounters have been decided by six points or fewer, including Clemson’s eventual 15-0 national championship squad earning a 27-23 come-from-game. behind victory against the Orange in 2018 and last year’s ACC title-winning team overcame a 14-point deficit for a 27-21 win.

OCT. 7 USA. WAKE FOREST MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, SC

Clemson will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on October 7. A year ago, the teams played one of the most memorable games of the 2022 season, combining for 96 points and over 1,000 yards of offense as Clemson earned a 51-45 double. overtime win against the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem. Since being elevated to Clemson’s head coaching role after a 12-7 loss to Wake Forest in 2008, Dabo Swinney is 14-0 against Wake Forest. A 15th consecutive win in the series would be Clemson’s sixth all-time streak of 15 or more consecutive wins against a single opponent in school history.

OCT. 21 AT MIAMI (FLA.) HARD ROCK STADIUM, MIAMI GARDENS, FLA.

Clemson and Miami meet in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2004-2005, when the Tigers face the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida on October 21. Clemson has won the series four times in a row, including two wins. in Clemson in 2020 and 2022, a victory in the 2017 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, and a 58-0 victory in the Tigers’ most recent road game in Miami in 2015. Clemson has surpassed the Hurricanes with an aggregate score of 178-30 in that span.

OCT. 28 AT NC STATE CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM, RALEIGH, NC

Last season, Clemson and NC State played the highest-ranked game in the teams’ 90-game series history, as the fifth-seeded Tigers led the 10th-seeded Wolfpack 30-20 in Death Valley in front of a prime-time nationally televised audience. This year, the teams meet on October 28 in Raleigh, where the Tigers are 7-2 in their last nine games despite a double loss in overtime on their last visit in 2021.

Nov. 4 US. NOTRE DAME MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, SC

On Saturday, November 4, Clemson will host Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium for the teams’ fifth meeting since 2018. Notre Dame recorded regular season victories against Clemson in 2020 and 2022, but Clemson earned decisive postseason victories in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in 2018 and the 2020 ACC Championship Game. This game represents the Irish’s first visit to Clemson since a memorable game in 2015 in which Clemson stopped a late Irish two-point conversion attempt to earn a 24-22 prime-time win amid the remnants of Hurricane Joaquin.

Nov. 11 US. GEORGIA TECH MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, SC

Clemson will take his eight-game winning streak against Georgia Tech to Memorial Stadium on November 11. -time head coaching role since Dabo Swinney accomplished the feat at Clemson in December 2008. New Georgia Tech head coaches are 2-6 in their first game against Clemson since 1974, including Clemson defeats of Yellow Jacket head coaches Pepper Rodgers, Bill Curry, Bobby Ross , George O’Leary, Chan Gailey and Geoff Collins.

Nov. 18 US. NORTH CAROLINA MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, SC

On November 18, Clemson’s Memorial Stadium will be the site of a rematch of the 2022 ACC Championship Game between Clemson and North Carolina. Last December, Clemson claimed his seventh ACC title in eight years thanks to a 39-10 victory over the Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. That win gave Clemson a postseason win in 12 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in major college football history.

Nov. 25 IN SOUTH CAROLINA WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM, COLUMBIA, SC

After the seven-game winning streak in the series that ended last season, Clemson comes back on Saturday, November 25 to grab in-state bragging rights against South Carolina. record in one of college football’s most played rivalries, a streak Clemson has led since 1898. A win would give the Tigers five straight wins against South Carolina for the first time since they defeated the Gamecocks at Columbia six straight in the 1989–99 seasons.