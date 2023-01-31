Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who played for the Blackhawks, passed away at the age of 84

Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who won one Stanley Cup and was a 12-time All-Star playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers, has passed away. He turned 84.

No cause of death was given.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his death Monday.

“The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84,” the organization tweeted. Bobby began his NHL career with the @NHLBlackhawks in 1957. He would go on to play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg and another season with Hartford, playing 1,063 regular season games.

“Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and got them on their feet. When he retired, The Golden Jet was never in a hurry to sign every signature as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favorite players performance.

Bobby was a three-time Art Ross Trophy winner, Lester Patrick Trophy winner, two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, Stanley Cup champion, Hockey Hall of Famer and one of the 100 Greatest players of the @NHL.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends, former teammates and Blackhawks organization at this very difficult time.”

FOX 32 Chicago reported Hull’s death, citing sources. A sports marketing group Hull had collaborated with in the past for autograph sessions also reported his death in a Facebook post.

“It was with great sadness that we report that our old friend Bobby Hull has passed away just a few weeks after his 84th birthday,” AM Sports Marketing Group wrote. “We were lucky enough to share many stories, a few cigars and many bottles of dirty red wine with Bobby over the years.

“We have met many legends in the sport over the years. There was a great storyteller and a man who loved to be with his fans until his last days. A man who would share a story or three [with] anyone who would ask anything about hockey and his amazing life story from coming from nothing to one of the top hockey players of all time.

“We will never forget Robert Marvin Hull. He was The Legend.”

Neither the Jets nor the NHL immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

“Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family,” Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “When I took over the running of the organization after my father passed away in 2007, one of my first priorities was to meet Bobby to convince him to come back as an ambassador for the team. His bond with our fans was special and irreplaceable. From the entire Wirtz family I offer our deepest condolences on the loss of Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet. He will be missed.”

The Hockey Hall of Famer rose to superstardom when he got his legs under his feet for the Blackhawks at the age of 19. He played in Chicago for 15 years and was a fixture on the NHL All-Star Team. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s points leader three times and the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP twice.

He helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 1961.

Hull caused quite a stir when he jumped to the World Hockey Association to play for the Jets after being unhappy with his salary in the NHL. He signed a 10-year deal worth nearly $2 million and received a $1 million signing bonus.

The NHL also names a line after him. The Bobby Hull rule banned curved blades for fear it would injure goalkeepers.

Hull had several children with his first wife, Joanne Bobby Jr., Blake, Brett, Bart, and Michelle. Brett Hull won a silver medal for the USA in the 2002 Olympics. He played in the NHL from 1985 to 2006. Bart Hull played college football and professionally in the CFL. Bobby Jr. and Blake each played in Canadian hockey leagues and Michelle was a figure skater.

Bobby Hull had one child, Jessica, with his second wife Claudia and another child, Beth, with a Canadian woman.

He finished his career as the Blackhawks’ all-time leading scorer and second in career goals in the WHA.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.