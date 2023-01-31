Sports
New stadium just what Irish cricket needs
Cricket Ireland chief Warren Deutrom has welcomed the news that the sport will soon have a permanent home in Dublin.
Sports Minister Catherine Martin on Friday gave the go-ahead to the governing body to proceed with planning for the construction of a permanent seating cricket oval at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin 15.
Ireland became one of 12 Test nations in 2017, but have since played only three games in full form in 2018, one of which was against Pakistan.
Cricket Ireland has installed temporary facilities at considerable expense to accommodate 11,500 visitors at the Malahide Cricket Club for international matches.
“What’s different is that the facilities envisioned by the government are permanent facilities,” Deutrom told RT Sport of the proposed new stadium.
“It is extremely costly to put in place all the permanent infrastructure needed to meet the International Cricket Council’s strict criteria to host international cricket against the best teams in the world.
“It’s costing us 100,000s a year. That’s clearly financially unsustainable, it’s been that way for years. We’d much rather put that money into the game itself.
“It’s also incredibly environmentally unsustainable to have trucks, all this infrastructure going in and out and being built and broken down every year.
“Having our own place in Dublin is exactly what we need for a sport of our size and stature in Irish sport.”
Deutrom said the capacity and ownership of the stadium had yet to be finalized.
“Who pays? That will be a discussion that we will enter into with the government. At this stage it is still too early to provide insight into this. Ownership and rent is a discussion that we must have with the government.”
A catalyst for the development was the International Cricket Council’s decision 14 months ago to select a joint bid from Ireland, England and Scotland as the preferred host for the 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup.
“In order to co-organize the World Cup in 2030, the ICC has a requirement that the cloth on which the tournament is played must be of world class,” said Deutrom.
“We are going to showcase our nation to a global television audience of hundreds of millions. We need to make sure we can hold our heads up and show that we are capable of doing it, and that our infrastructure is in line with our nation. ” with eyes on us.
“Cricket is the world’s second-largest sport and our infrastructure needs to match our status within the game. When we play host to the world’s biggest teams, it’s just not appropriate for us to ask them to switch marquees , especially when our competitors have sporting cathedrals such as Lord’s or the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
“For our biggest games, against England or India, for example, we can get 10,000 men on the field. Last year we played two games against India and they sold out in a few days.”
Deutrom expects work on the pitches to begin in 2023.
“By 2028, we think it’s a realistic possibility that we’ll be asked to host an ICC qualifying event, which means playing truly international cricket the year before, in 2027. And that’s why we need to play domestic cricket play in 2026.
“It takes three years for the fields to be established and established in Irish conditions, which basically means we have to start building the green stuff this year.”
