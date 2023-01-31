Virginia Tech Fixes Football 2023 Schedule





Hokies will host three games at Lane Stadium in September American football

1/30/2023 8:00:00 PM

Virginia Tech Football’s 2023 schedule was officially announced Monday night on ACC Network, and Blacksburg is buzzing into Year 2 of the Brent Pry era. According to a recently signed top-five recruiting class in the ACC247Sportsseven new mid-year transfers have been added to the roster and there are six home games awaiting at Lane Stadium, including a classic Thursday night game, to name but a few. AT HOME Tech’s home list includes five teams that made a bowl game last fall, the winner of the Big Ten West division in 2022 and a fan favorite on Thursday nights. The Hokies will play three games in the month of September at Lane Stadium, kicking off their season hosting Old Dominion (September 2) and the following weekend against Purdue (September 9). To close out the month, Tech is hosting Pitt (September 30). Wake Forest (Oct. 14) is the first game at Lane in October, which will be followed by an open week and then the Hokies will face Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 26. It marks Tech’s second straight season with a Thursday night game in Blacksburg. Tech’s final home game of the season is against NC State (Nov. 18), the final day. New season tickets are now available starting at $350. You can choose your preferred seat location and enjoy a number of exclusive benefits while maximizing value compared to single ticket prices. Current season ticket holders must renew their tickets and Hokie Scholarship Fund gift by March 1, 2023 to participate in the annual seat enhancement process this spring. Stay connected with Tech Football

AWAY Tech will play on the road for weeks in a row in September and will face Big Ten foe Rutgers (September 16) and then Marshall (September 23). A trip to Tallahassee awaits the Hokies to kick off the month of October to meet Florida State (Oct. 7). Then, three of their last four games will be on the road, including Louisville (November 4), Boston College (November 11) and Virginia (November 25). SPRING GAME Late last week, Tech announced that its spring game, presented by PMSI, will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra. Sign up to be notified when more details about the game are finalized. Schedule 2023 Date Opponent Place September 2nd Ancient lordship Lane Stadium September 9th Purdue Lane Stadium 16 September at Rutgers Piscataway, New Jersey September 23 at Marshall Huntington, W.Va. September 30th pit Lane Stadium October 7 in the state of Florida Tallahassee, Fla. 14 October Wake up Boss Lane Stadium 26th of October Syracuse Lane Stadium the 4th of November at Louisville Louisville, Ky. November 11 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass. November 18 NC state Lane Stadium November 25th at Virginia Charlottesville, Va.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/1/30/virginia-tech-football-2023-schedule-solidified.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos