Sports
No. 17 UNC men’s tennis secures ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships
A family victory.
That’s how head coach Sam Paul described the success of the North Carolina men’s tennis team during the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Tar Heels defeated Oklahoma State 4-0 on Saturday and No. 13 Harvard 4-1 in Sunday’s championship game to secure their ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
For UNC, success all came down to energy.
The energy of the team, the crowd, the weekend, it all came together to take North Carolina one step closer to winning its third indoor championship, the first box on the checklist for the Tar Heels this season.
On Saturday, the Tar Heels quickly ousted the Cowboys in doubles to take the first point. The singles match proved to be more challenging, with both Brian Cernoch and Ryan Seggerman, playing the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes respectively, behind their opponents at times.
One player who remained consistent, however, was freshman Will Jansen, who played at No. 3. Despite only arriving in the US in January, the London native kept his composure through all four of his matches, winning them all to help UNC emerge triumphant. . He attributed his steady performance to the boisterous atmosphere at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.
It’s pretty easy to get excited when so many people are watching, Jansen said. Last year some tournaments had two people watching your coach and the fitness coach. It’s just great to have so much support and it really excited us.
The left-handed freshman has had a successful junior career, having had the chance to play at high-profile events like the Wimbledon and US Open junior tournaments, and it’s clear he’s already making his mark in collegiate tennis. and his teammates.
His teammates play a vital role in this call-and-response, cheering on London when they’re not on the pitch themselves.
That’s something coach Paul emphasizes, he said of the camaraderie. You have to bring that energy, because you know that every team we play against will be very good.
On Sunday, the team found their energy focused on another player: senior Anuj Watane.
The game against Harvard got to the point where UNC had won themselves 3-1, but struggled to get a final singles victory and secure the win. Once again Cernoch and Seggerman were caught up in highly contested matches that seemed to go either way.
Watane, playing on court five, had lost his first set 1-6. It didn’t look promising.
But feeding on the gritty energy of the courts next to him, he clawed his way back to win the game 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
I just slowly found my way into the game, point by point, Watane said. I kept fighting, kept believing, and then I looked at Cernoch. I think he was down 5-2 in the first (set) and came back to 5-5, so that gave me a lot of inspiration, hope (and) struggle. And to see Jansen come out with an outright win was amazing and kept me motivated to fight.
His victory secured a win in North Carolina that secured the Tar Heels a place in the Sweet 16 of the indoor championships. Plus, it marked the end of a monumental weekend for the UNC men’s tennis program.
After Saturday’s win against OSU, Paul was inducted into the North Carolina Tennis Foundation Hall of Fame. That same morning, his former student, Rinky Hijikata, won the Australian Open men’s doubles championship.
It’s my 40th year coaching college tennis, said Paul. I was so thoughtful when I came in this weekend, and yesterday was such a great day. It wasn’t about me, it was beautiful (but) it was never about me, it’s about these guys.
Paul confessed that he was nervous about losing the match prior to the induction ceremony. But his fears were allayed and the Tar Heels ended their perfect weekend on a high note.
I love everyone on this team, Watane said. They are my brothers and they are my best friends. No one deserves it more than these guys.
@dthsports | [email protected]
Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2023/01/sports-unc-mens-tennis-ita-kickoff-side-brian-cernoch-ryan-seggerman-rinky-hijikata
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 17 UNC men’s tennis secures ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships
- Insights in Action: Establishing more innovative legal solutions
- Reporting of an “industry related” earthquake outside Fort St. John
- Pakistan: 72 people killed, 150 injured in an explosion in front of the Peshawar mosque; Imran Khan expresses his grief
- US debt default could trigger dollar collapse and severely erode Americas political and economic power
- Gary Sinise talks about being conservative in Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter
- Brand marketing platform ‘Lefty’ reports that Jimin is the biggest influencer at Paris Men’s Fashion Week
- Asian stocks fall in muted trade ahead of Fed meeting
- Google blew it up with open source layoffs
- Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress, dies at 75
- Virginia Tech Fixes Football 2023 Schedule
- Deputy CEO of Cosmetic Valley on New Vision of French Beauty and Importance of Technology