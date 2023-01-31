No. 17 UNC men’s tennis secures ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships

A family victory.

That’s how head coach Sam Paul described the success of the North Carolina men’s tennis team during the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Tar Heels defeated Oklahoma State 4-0 on Saturday and No. 13 Harvard 4-1 in Sunday’s championship game to secure their ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

For UNC, success all came down to energy.

The energy of the team, the crowd, the weekend, it all came together to take North Carolina one step closer to winning its third indoor championship, the first box on the checklist for the Tar Heels this season.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels quickly ousted the Cowboys in doubles to take the first point. The singles match proved to be more challenging, with both Brian Cernoch and Ryan Seggerman, playing the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes respectively, behind their opponents at times.

One player who remained consistent, however, was freshman Will Jansen, who played at No. 3. Despite only arriving in the US in January, the London native kept his composure through all four of his matches, winning them all to help UNC emerge triumphant. . He attributed his steady performance to the boisterous atmosphere at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.

It’s pretty easy to get excited when so many people are watching, Jansen said. Last year some tournaments had two people watching your coach and the fitness coach. It’s just great to have so much support and it really excited us.

The left-handed freshman has had a successful junior career, having had the chance to play at high-profile events like the Wimbledon and US Open junior tournaments, and it’s clear he’s already making his mark in collegiate tennis. and his teammates.

His teammates play a vital role in this call-and-response, cheering on London when they’re not on the pitch themselves.

That’s something coach Paul emphasizes, he said of the camaraderie. You have to bring that energy, because you know that every team we play against will be very good.

On Sunday, the team found their energy focused on another player: senior Anuj Watane.

The game against Harvard got to the point where UNC had won themselves 3-1, but struggled to get a final singles victory and secure the win. Once again Cernoch and Seggerman were caught up in highly contested matches that seemed to go either way.

Watane, playing on court five, had lost his first set 1-6. It didn’t look promising.

But feeding on the gritty energy of the courts next to him, he clawed his way back to win the game 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

I just slowly found my way into the game, point by point, Watane said. I kept fighting, kept believing, and then I looked at Cernoch. I think he was down 5-2 in the first (set) and came back to 5-5, so that gave me a lot of inspiration, hope (and) struggle. And to see Jansen come out with an outright win was amazing and kept me motivated to fight.

His victory secured a win in North Carolina that secured the Tar Heels a place in the Sweet 16 of the indoor championships. Plus, it marked the end of a monumental weekend for the UNC men’s tennis program.

After Saturday’s win against OSU, Paul was inducted into the North Carolina Tennis Foundation Hall of Fame. That same morning, his former student, Rinky Hijikata, won the Australian Open men’s doubles championship.

It’s my 40th year coaching college tennis, said Paul. I was so thoughtful when I came in this weekend, and yesterday was such a great day. It wasn’t about me, it was beautiful (but) it was never about me, it’s about these guys.

Paul confessed that he was nervous about losing the match prior to the induction ceremony. But his fears were allayed and the Tar Heels ended their perfect weekend on a high note.

I love everyone on this team, Watane said. They are my brothers and they are my best friends. No one deserves it more than these guys.

