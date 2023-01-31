Sports
Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer known as ‘The Golden Jet’, dies at age 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull had a big chance and he was a big chance during an NHL and World Hockey Association career that spanned 23 years.
“He was huge when I was growing up in Canada,” said former NHL player Tom Laidlaw. “He was like the Mickey Mantle of hockey. He was a star player with personality. He was flamboyant.”
Hull, who shone on the ice but had controversies off it, has passed away at age 84, the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday.
He became the first in NHL history to score more than 50 goals in a season when he scored 54 in 1965–66. He scored 50 or more goals in five seasons for the Blackhawks and led the NHL in goals on seven occasions.
Hull had 31 goals and 25 assists in his fourth season to help lead Chicago to the 1960–61 Stanley Cup championship, the Blackhawks’ first in 49 years.
Follow every match: Latest NHL Scores and Schedules
SPORTS NEWSLETTER:Sign up now to receive daily sports headlines
“Hull is part of an elite group of players who have made a historic impact on our hockey club,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and brought back countless memories for our fans to adore.
“Generations of Chicagoans were amazed by Bobby’s marksmanship, skating prowess and overall team leadership, leading to 604 career goals, a franchise record that stands to this day. We extend our deepest condolences to the Hull family.”
Many of Hull’s goals have been scored off of his strong skates and a booming slap shot made dangerous by the insanely wide bend he put on his stick.
“Guys weren’t using the size of the curve that Hull used at the time, because back then guys were still using their backhander to score goals,” said former NHL goaltender Jim Rutherford, now president of the Vancouver Canucks. “With that big hook, it was hard to tell where the puck was going.”
Hull finished with 610 NHL goals, and he and his son Brett (741 goals) form the highest scoring father-son tandem in NHL history. Both are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Hall of Fame goalkeeper Glenn Hall, who played with and against the elder Hull, had said the shot from the wing was the hardest he had ever seen.
Rutherford said, “He was at the level boys shoot at today, except he didn’t have the advantage of the modern sticks.”
Rutherford said Hull’s shots always reacted differently depending on how he hit them.
“Sometimes it went up or down or acted like a knuckle,” Rutherford said. “Sometimes it curved.”
Hull was also known for connecting with the fans during his playing days. He always seemed to have time to sign autographs.
In a 2004 interview, Hull said he asked Gordie Howe for an autograph when he was 10. Howe rubbed his head and signed the top of a pack of cigarettes young Hull had received from his father. He said he always remembered Howe’s kindness.
“My mum used to say, ‘Remember, fans are the most important people in this business,'” Hull said.
Jump to the World Hockey Federation
Hull played 15 seasons with Chicago before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets to play in the World Hockey Association in 1972-73 for a 10-year, $1 million deal, which was a staggering sum at the time. In 1974-75, playing on a line with Anders Hedberg and Ulf Nilsson, Hull scored 77 goals in 78 games for Winnipeg.
“The reaction when Hull left was that it was a shame for the NHL, but we all knew he was breaking new ground,” Rutherford said. “We got higher salaries because of that.”
After the NHL annexed the WHA, Hull played a further 27 games in the NHL in 1979–80 before retiring. In the early 1980s, he considered retiring from the New York Rangers, and Laidlaw remembers what a big event it was when he came to New York to skate with the team.
“We all went to get something to eat and I was like a little kid listening to Hull tell stories for hours,” said Laidlaw. “He had such a great personality.”
Controversy off the ice
Hull also had several disturbing off-ice episodes over the years.
According to the Associated Press, Hull was convicted of assaulting a police officer who intervened in a dispute with then-wife Deborah in 1986. He was also charged with battery, but that charge was dropped after Deborah told authorities she did not want to go against her to give evidence. husband, a prosecutor told the Chicago Tribune.
Hull’s second wife, Joanne, accused him of abuse during an interview with ESPN for a show in 2002.
A Russian newspaper reported in 1998 that Hull said that Adolf Hitler had good ideas. Hull denied making the comment, calling it false and defamatory.
Contributions: Associated Press
Robert Marvin ‘Bobby’ Hull
Born: January 3, 1939, in Point Anne, Ontario, one of 11 children
Nickname: The golden ray
Education: Dropped out of St. Catherines (Ontario) College in 1957 to join the Chicago Black Hawks
Hall of Fame: Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.
Playing Career: 1957-1972 with the Blackhawks; 1972-1979 with the World Hockey Association Winnipeg Jets; 1979-80 with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers of the NHL. The left wing was an NHL All-Star 12 times, 10 times for the first team; three-time NHL scoring leader; two-time league MVP; played on the Blackhawks’ 1961 Stanley Cup championship team and the Jets’ 1976 and ’78 WHA championship team; his clap shot was timed at 118.3 mph; one of the fastest skaters in the game, timed at 29.7 mph without the puck, 28.3 mph with it
Writer: The Golden Jet (with Bob Verdi), 2010; Bobby Hull’s Hockey Made Easy (with Roy G. Nelson), 1984; Hockey is my game, 1967
After retirement: He worked as a cattle rancher in Canada. He was also a Blackhawks ambassador, although he and the team agreed last year to end that role following the earlier deaths of Tony Esposito and Stan Mikita.
Quote: When he first curved the blade on his hockey stick, revolutionary at the time — “Poured hot water on it, from a faucet, until it got soft and limber. And then I slid it under a door at Chicago Stadium and put a chair up, under the handle, and left it there all night. When I came back in the morning, it was just like that (forming the letter ‘C’ with his hands).” — From a 2010 interview with Canada’s National Post
Rachel Schuster
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nhl/2023/01/30/bobby-hull-hockey-hall-famer-known-the-golden-jet-dies-84/11148784002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer known as ‘The Golden Jet’, dies at age 84
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Pitch report to records here is all about Narendra Modi Ahmedabad Stadium
- What is the current situation of the British Army? | british news
- Why Boycott Bollywood – Latest News from Jammu and Kashmir | Tourism
- Snow White star Rachel Zegler had a fantastic fashion moment in an Underboob-Baring dress for Paris Fashion Week
- Google Homes Wi-Fi Control Turns Into Material You
- The book shows why Trump was not charged for the Stormy Daniels cash payments
- Finland hopes to join NATO with Sweden despite Erdogan’s remarks: Pekka Haavisto
- Fani Willis will soon indict Trump. Here’s what it looks like: – CREW
- Sodetan Ciliwung: How important is influence in Jakarta flood control and why is the process politically charged?
- Marqeta acquires fintech infrastructure startup Power Finance for $275 million