Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer known as ‘The Golden Jet’, dies at age 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull had a big chance and he was a big chance during an NHL and World Hockey Association career that spanned 23 years.

“He was huge when I was growing up in Canada,” said former NHL player Tom Laidlaw. “He was like the Mickey Mantle of hockey. He was a star player with personality. He was flamboyant.”

Hull, who shone on the ice but had controversies off it, has passed away at age 84, the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday.

He became the first in NHL history to score more than 50 goals in a season when he scored 54 in 1965–66. He scored 50 or more goals in five seasons for the Blackhawks and led the NHL in goals on seven occasions.

Hull had 31 goals and 25 assists in his fourth season to help lead Chicago to the 1960–61 Stanley Cup championship, the Blackhawks’ first in 49 years.

“Hull is part of an elite group of players who have made a historic impact on our hockey club,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and brought back countless memories for our fans to adore.

“Generations of Chicagoans were amazed by Bobby’s marksmanship, skating prowess and overall team leadership, leading to 604 career goals, a franchise record that stands to this day. We extend our deepest condolences to the Hull family.”

Many of Hull’s goals have been scored off of his strong skates and a booming slap shot made dangerous by the insanely wide bend he put on his stick.

“Guys weren’t using the size of the curve that Hull used at the time, because back then guys were still using their backhander to score goals,” said former NHL goaltender Jim Rutherford, now president of the Vancouver Canucks. “With that big hook, it was hard to tell where the puck was going.”

Hull finished with 610 NHL goals, and he and his son Brett (741 goals) form the highest scoring father-son tandem in NHL history. Both are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame goalkeeper Glenn Hall, who played with and against the elder Hull, had said the shot from the wing was the hardest he had ever seen.

Rutherford said, “He was at the level boys shoot at today, except he didn’t have the advantage of the modern sticks.”

Rutherford said Hull’s shots always reacted differently depending on how he hit them.

“Sometimes it went up or down or acted like a knuckle,” Rutherford said. “Sometimes it curved.”

Hull was also known for connecting with the fans during his playing days. He always seemed to have time to sign autographs.

In a 2004 interview, Hull said he asked Gordie Howe for an autograph when he was 10. Howe rubbed his head and signed the top of a pack of cigarettes young Hull had received from his father. He said he always remembered Howe’s kindness.

“My mum used to say, ‘Remember, fans are the most important people in this business,'” Hull said.

Jump to the World Hockey Federation

Hull played 15 seasons with Chicago before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets to play in the World Hockey Association in 1972-73 for a 10-year, $1 million deal, which was a staggering sum at the time. In 1974-75, playing on a line with Anders Hedberg and Ulf Nilsson, Hull scored 77 goals in 78 games for Winnipeg.

“The reaction when Hull left was that it was a shame for the NHL, but we all knew he was breaking new ground,” Rutherford said. “We got higher salaries because of that.”

After the NHL annexed the WHA, Hull played a further 27 games in the NHL in 1979–80 before retiring. In the early 1980s, he considered retiring from the New York Rangers, and Laidlaw remembers what a big event it was when he came to New York to skate with the team.

“We all went to get something to eat and I was like a little kid listening to Hull tell stories for hours,” said Laidlaw. “He had such a great personality.”

Controversy off the ice

Hull also had several disturbing off-ice episodes over the years.

According to the Associated Press, Hull was convicted of assaulting a police officer who intervened in a dispute with then-wife Deborah in 1986. He was also charged with battery, but that charge was dropped after Deborah told authorities she did not want to go against her to give evidence. husband, a prosecutor told the Chicago Tribune.

Hull’s second wife, Joanne, accused him of abuse during an interview with ESPN for a show in 2002.

A Russian newspaper reported in 1998 that Hull said that Adolf Hitler had good ideas. Hull denied making the comment, calling it false and defamatory.

Robert Marvin ‘Bobby’ Hull

Born: January 3, 1939, in Point Anne, Ontario, one of 11 children

Nickname: The golden ray

Education: Dropped out of St. Catherines (Ontario) College in 1957 to join the Chicago Black Hawks

Hall of Fame: Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

Playing Career: 1957-1972 with the Blackhawks; 1972-1979 with the World Hockey Association Winnipeg Jets; 1979-80 with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers of the NHL. The left wing was an NHL All-Star 12 times, 10 times for the first team; three-time NHL scoring leader; two-time league MVP; played on the Blackhawks’ 1961 Stanley Cup championship team and the Jets’ 1976 and ’78 WHA championship team; his clap shot was timed at 118.3 mph; one of the fastest skaters in the game, timed at 29.7 mph without the puck, 28.3 mph with it

Writer: The Golden Jet (with Bob Verdi), 2010; Bobby Hull’s Hockey Made Easy (with Roy G. Nelson), 1984; Hockey is my game, 1967

After retirement: He worked as a cattle rancher in Canada. He was also a Blackhawks ambassador, although he and the team agreed last year to end that role following the earlier deaths of Tony Esposito and Stan Mikita.

Quote: When he first curved the blade on his hockey stick, revolutionary at the time — “Poured hot water on it, from a faucet, until it got soft and limber. And then I slid it under a door at Chicago Stadium and put a chair up, under the handle, and left it there all night. When I came back in the morning, it was just like that (forming the letter ‘C’ with his hands).” — From a 2010 interview with Canada’s National Post

