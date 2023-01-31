Fantasy spin: Horvat trade impact on islanders, Canucks





NHL.com has the fantasy hockey impact of the trade that sent valuable center Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders from the Vancouver Canucks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free “NHL Fantasy on Ice” podcast.

IMPACT OF TRADE IN HORVAT ON ISLANDERS The New York Islanders acquired downtown Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, immediately making him New York’s highest-ranked fantasy skater for the remainder of the season. Horvat may lose some fantasy appeal to the trade, but gives the islanders some much-needed scoring help; he ranks eighth in the NHL in the category (31 goals in 49 games), improving on their top-six forwards and power play. The Horvat trade could also help the elite goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin, who ranks fourth and is among the top 25 overall players in standard Yahoo Fantasy leagues this season, reaches its full fantasy ceiling. The Islanders now have arguably the strongest center depth in the NHL with Horvat, Matthew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Jean Gabriel Pageau and are much better equipped to compete for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Horvat is tied for ninth in the NHL in power play goals (11) and should better the power play of the Islanders, who have the second-worst percentage (15.5) in the League this season. That said, it’s worth noting Horvat’s shooting percentage (21.7), the second highest in the NHL behind Mark Scheifele (21.8) of the Winnipeg Jets among players with at least 100 shots on target this season, could fall to the Islanders (2.85 goals per game; 25th in NHL) of the deeper Canucks offense (3.31; 10th ). Other potential beneficiaries of the Horvat trade on the islanders are wings else Lee, Kyle Palmieri, Bag Paris and also defender Noah Dobson and/or Oliver Wahlstrom when each returns from a lower body injury. With the Islanders now having so many strong center options, they could try to shift Barzal or Nelson to the wing, which would likely benefit both players as they have even exposure to Horvat. While the trade may not change Nelson and Barzal’s fantasy value significantly, it should provide more support around them as Horvat is a workhorse center (20:49 per game; tied for 10th among NHL forwards). [RELATED: Horvat traded to Islanders by Canucks] IMPACT OF HORVAT TRADE ON CANUCKS The Canucks lose Horvat, their leading goal scorer and second leading point producer (54 in 49 games) behind Elijah Pettersson (58 in 47 games) but attacker with a sneaky head in it Anthony Beauviller and prospect Aatu Raty. Vancouver will probably have Pettersson and JT Miller, who signed a seven-year contract on 2 September 2022 to stay with them beyond this season, as the centers on their top two lines. A change of scenery could help Beauvillier, who is fifth on the Islanders in points (209 in 457 games) and fourth in goals (102) and shots on target (897) since entering the NHL in 2016-17. Beauvillier’s best goalscoring season came in 2017–18 (21 in 71 games). The 20-year-old Raty is another potential long-term fantasy signing for Vancouver, which has had a disappointing season and recently made a coaching change (Bruce Boudreau fired; Rick Tocchet hired) but has a strong young core (Pettersson, defender Quin Hughesahead Andrei Kuzmenko, Brock Boeser, Vasily Podkolzin). Raty, who has scored two goals in 12 NHL games this season, could go on to play for the Canucks and is worth considering in fantasy goalkeeper and dynasty leagues. He has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 27 games for Bridgeport of the American Hockey League this season and was a standout for Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championships (10 points in seven games). — Listen: “NHL Fantasy on Ice” Podcast

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/nhl-fantasy-hockey-trade-bo-horvat-islanders-canucks/c-340605286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos