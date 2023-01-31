Cricket: Groundsman sacked as India and New Zealand cricketer clash over T20 pitch conditions





Mitchell Santner in action during the match two defeat. Photo/AP

A pitch curator has reportedly been sacked after India battled for a low-scoring Twenty20 victory over the Black Caps yesterday morning. It comes amid claims that India made a belated request for a pitch swap ahead of their latest win in Lucknow, where New Zealand had set them a target of just 100 for the win. This may have made the field’s conditions even worse, but the trustee is said to have paid the price. Ironically, the losing Kiwi camp was more generous about the unusual field conditions, while the victorious Indians led the complaints. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. The series is tied after the Kiwis won the opener in Ranchi by 21 runs, with both throws described as shocking by Indian captain Hardik Pandya. He said that instead of being low and slow, too much was happening off the field at Ekana Stadium I don’t mind difficult wickets – I’m all set for that, he said, after the six-wicket win. But these two wickets are not made for T20. Sometime in the future, the curators or the venue we’re going to be playing on should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. The Indian Express said the Lucknow trustee had prepared two black earth pitches. But the Indian team management asked for a fresh field of red soil three days before the second game. This led to even slower conditions. Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said the trustee had to answer questions about the circumstances, which resulted in 30 of the overs being bowled by spinners. There was a little grass in the middle, but none at either end, he said. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham agreed that the pitch was under par, but added that it ended up being somewhat of a low-scoring thriller. But Kiwi spinner Michael Bracewell defended the terms vigorously and thought it was cool to play another wicket. A variety of wickets around the world are positive — it’s exciting to try and find a way to play on these wickets, Bracewell said. If you play on a wicket that is flat all the time, you don’t get a real test of your skill. The decisive series will be played in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

