The ACC announced its full 2023 college football schedule on Monday, setting the stage for a pivotal campaign. The schedule is the first to feature a divisionless, 3-3-5 model that will see the top two teams face each other in the game for the conference championship.

College football’s opening weekend provides a showcase for the league, with ACC teams playing every day from Thursday through Labor Day Monday. Wake Forest kicks off against Elon on August 31, while Louisville plays against Georgia Tech at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1. Florida State plays SEC West champion LSU on Sunday, September 3, while Clemson begins his ACC title defense against Duke on Labor Day.

Notre Dame once again plays a major role in the ACC schedule with six matchups, including a road trip to Clemson on November 4 and a home game vs. Wake Forest on Nov. 18. A matchup on September 23 between Florida State and Clemson ranks as perhaps the early game of the year in the conference with both programs likely in the top 10 to start the year. The final week of the season features rivalry games as usual, pitting four schools against SEC opponents.

The 3-5-5 model includes three permanent opponents for each school to maintain the rivalry, along with a rotational selection of five unique teams every two years. The model ensures that every four-year-old ACC player travels to every single opponent’s stadium over the course of their career. Formerly the NCAA required every conference with at least 12 teams to have a conference championship game made up of divisions. However, the NCAA scrapped the guideline in 2022.

The 2023 ACC Championship Game is scheduled for December 2, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each ACC program.

2023 ACC football schedule

Boston college

Clemson

September 4 – at Duke

September 9 – Southern Charleston

September 16 — FAU

September 23 — State of Florida

September 30 – in Syracuse

October 7 – Wake Forest

October 21 – in Miami

October 28 – at NC State

November 4 – Our Lady

Nov. 11 – Georgia Tech

New Moon. 18 — North Carolina

November 25 – in South Carolina

Duke

September 4 – Clemson

September 9 – Lafayette

September 16 – Northwest

Sept. 23 – at UConn

September 30 — Notre Dame

October 14 – NC State

October 21 – in the state of Florida

October 28 – in Louisville

November 2 – Wake Forest

November 11 – in North Carolina

November 18 – in Virginia

Nov. 18 — Pit

Florida state

September 3 – LSU (in Orlando)

September 9 – Southern Miss

September 16 – at Boston College

September 23 – in Clemson

October 7 – Virginia Tech

October 14 — Syracuse

October 21 – Duke

October 28 – in Wake Forest

Nov. 4 — at Pitt

Nov. 11-Miami

November 18 – North Alabama

November 25 – Florida

Georgia Tech

September 1 – Louisville (in Atlanta)

September 9 – State of South Carolina

September 16 – at Ole Miss

September 23 – in Wake Forest

September 30 – Bowling alley

October 7 – in Miami

October 21 — Boston College

October 28 – North Carolina

November 4 – in Virginia

November 11 – Clemson

November 18 – Syracuse

Nov. 25 — Georgia

Louisville

September 1 – Georgia Tech (in Atlanta)

September 7 – State of Murray

September 16 – in Indiana

Sept. 23 – Boston College

September 29 – at N.C. State

October 7 — Our Lady

October 14 – in Pitt

October 28 – Duke

November 4 – Virginia Tech

November 9 – Virginia

November 18 – in Miami

Nov. 25 — Kentucky

Miami

September 1 – Miami, Ohio

September 9 – Texas A&M

September 14 – Bethune–Cookman

September 23 – in the temple

October 7 – Georgia Tech

October 14 – in North Carolina

October 21 – Clemson

October 28 – Virginia

Nov 4 – at NC State

November 11 – in the state of Florida

November 18 – Louisville

November 24 – at Boston College

North Carolina

September 2 – South Carolina (in Charlotte)

September 9 – Appalachian State

Sept. 16 — Minnesota

September 23 – in Pitt

October 7 — Syracuse

October 14 – Miami

October 21 – Virginia

October 28 – at Georgia Tech

November 4 – Campbell

Nov. 11 — Duke

November 18 – Clemson

Nov 25 – at NC State

NC state

Sept. 2 – at UConn

September 9 – Notre Dame

September 16 – VMI

September 22 – in Virginia

September 29 – Louisville

October 7 – Marshall

October 14 – at Duke

October 28 – Clemson

Nov. 4-Miami

November 11 – in Wake Forest

November 18 – at Virginia Tech

New Moon. 25 — North Carolina

Pittsburgh

September 2 – Wofford

September 9 – Cincinnati

September 16 – in West Virginia

September 23 – North Carolina

September 30 – at Virginia Tech

October 14 – Louisville

October 21 – in Wake Forest

October 28 – at Notre Dame

November 4 — State of Florida

November 11 – Syracuse (in New York)

November 16 – Boston College

November 25 – at Duke

Syracuse

September 2 – Colgate

September 9 – Western Michigan

Sept 16 – at Purdue

September 23 – Army

September 30 – Clemson

October 7 – in North Carolina

October 14 – in the state of Florida

October 26 – at Virginia Tech

November 3 – Boston College

November 11 – Pitt (in New York)

November 18 – at Georgia Tech

November 25 – Wake Forest

Virginia

September 2 – Tennessee (in Nashville)

September 9 – James Madison

September 16 – in Maryland

September 22 – NC state

September 30 – at Boston College

October 7 — William & Mary

October 21 – in North Carolina

October 28 – in Miami

Nov. 4 – Georgia Tech

November 9 – in Louisville

Nov. 18 — Duke

Nov. 25 – Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

September 2 – Old reign

September 9 – Purdue

Sept. 16 – at Rutgers

September 23 – at Marshall

September 30 – Pitt

October 7 – in the state of Florida

October 14 – Wake Forest

October 26 — Syracuse

November 4 – in Louisville

November 11 – at Boston College

November 18 – NC state

November 25 – in Virginia

Wake up Boss