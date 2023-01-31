Sports
2023 ACC Football Schedule by Team: Key Matches, Dates When the League Releases New List for Upcoming Season
The ACC announced its full 2023 college football schedule on Monday, setting the stage for a pivotal campaign. The schedule is the first to feature a divisionless, 3-3-5 model that will see the top two teams face each other in the game for the conference championship.
College football’s opening weekend provides a showcase for the league, with ACC teams playing every day from Thursday through Labor Day Monday. Wake Forest kicks off against Elon on August 31, while Louisville plays against Georgia Tech at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1. Florida State plays SEC West champion LSU on Sunday, September 3, while Clemson begins his ACC title defense against Duke on Labor Day.
Notre Dame once again plays a major role in the ACC schedule with six matchups, including a road trip to Clemson on November 4 and a home game vs. Wake Forest on Nov. 18. A matchup on September 23 between Florida State and Clemson ranks as perhaps the early game of the year in the conference with both programs likely in the top 10 to start the year. The final week of the season features rivalry games as usual, pitting four schools against SEC opponents.
The 3-5-5 model includes three permanent opponents for each school to maintain the rivalry, along with a rotational selection of five unique teams every two years. The model ensures that every four-year-old ACC player travels to every single opponent’s stadium over the course of their career. Formerly the NCAA required every conference with at least 12 teams to have a conference championship game made up of divisions. However, the NCAA scrapped the guideline in 2022.
The 2023 ACC Championship Game is scheduled for December 2, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each ACC program.
2023 ACC football schedule
Boston college
Clemson
- September 4 – at Duke
- September 9 – Southern Charleston
- September 16 — FAU
- September 23 — State of Florida
- September 30 – in Syracuse
- October 7 – Wake Forest
- October 21 – in Miami
- October 28 – at NC State
- November 4 – Our Lady
- Nov. 11 – Georgia Tech
- New Moon. 18 — North Carolina
- November 25 – in South Carolina
Duke
- September 4 – Clemson
- September 9 – Lafayette
- September 16 – Northwest
- Sept. 23 – at UConn
- September 30 — Notre Dame
- October 14 – NC State
- October 21 – in the state of Florida
- October 28 – in Louisville
- November 2 – Wake Forest
- November 11 – in North Carolina
- November 18 – in Virginia
- Nov. 18 — Pit
Florida state
- September 3 – LSU (in Orlando)
- September 9 – Southern Miss
- September 16 – at Boston College
- September 23 – in Clemson
- October 7 – Virginia Tech
- October 14 — Syracuse
- October 21 – Duke
- October 28 – in Wake Forest
- Nov. 4 — at Pitt
- Nov. 11-Miami
- November 18 – North Alabama
- November 25 – Florida
Georgia Tech
- September 1 – Louisville (in Atlanta)
- September 9 – State of South Carolina
- September 16 – at Ole Miss
- September 23 – in Wake Forest
- September 30 – Bowling alley
- October 7 – in Miami
- October 21 — Boston College
- October 28 – North Carolina
- November 4 – in Virginia
- November 11 – Clemson
- November 18 – Syracuse
- Nov. 25 — Georgia
Louisville
- September 1 – Georgia Tech (in Atlanta)
- September 7 – State of Murray
- September 16 – in Indiana
- Sept. 23 – Boston College
- September 29 – at N.C. State
- October 7 — Our Lady
- October 14 – in Pitt
- October 28 – Duke
- November 4 – Virginia Tech
- November 9 – Virginia
- November 18 – in Miami
- Nov. 25 — Kentucky
Miami
- September 1 – Miami, Ohio
- September 9 – Texas A&M
- September 14 – Bethune–Cookman
- September 23 – in the temple
- October 7 – Georgia Tech
- October 14 – in North Carolina
- October 21 – Clemson
- October 28 – Virginia
- Nov 4 – at NC State
- November 11 – in the state of Florida
- November 18 – Louisville
- November 24 – at Boston College
North Carolina
- September 2 – South Carolina (in Charlotte)
- September 9 – Appalachian State
- Sept. 16 — Minnesota
- September 23 – in Pitt
- October 7 — Syracuse
- October 14 – Miami
- October 21 – Virginia
- October 28 – at Georgia Tech
- November 4 – Campbell
- Nov. 11 — Duke
- November 18 – Clemson
- Nov 25 – at NC State
NC state
- Sept. 2 – at UConn
- September 9 – Notre Dame
- September 16 – VMI
- September 22 – in Virginia
- September 29 – Louisville
- October 7 – Marshall
- October 14 – at Duke
- October 28 – Clemson
- Nov. 4-Miami
- November 11 – in Wake Forest
- November 18 – at Virginia Tech
- New Moon. 25 — North Carolina
Pittsburgh
- September 2 – Wofford
- September 9 – Cincinnati
- September 16 – in West Virginia
- September 23 – North Carolina
- September 30 – at Virginia Tech
- October 14 – Louisville
- October 21 – in Wake Forest
- October 28 – at Notre Dame
- November 4 — State of Florida
- November 11 – Syracuse (in New York)
- November 16 – Boston College
- November 25 – at Duke
Syracuse
- September 2 – Colgate
- September 9 – Western Michigan
- Sept 16 – at Purdue
- September 23 – Army
- September 30 – Clemson
- October 7 – in North Carolina
- October 14 – in the state of Florida
- October 26 – at Virginia Tech
- November 3 – Boston College
- November 11 – Pitt (in New York)
- November 18 – at Georgia Tech
- November 25 – Wake Forest
Virginia
- September 2 – Tennessee (in Nashville)
- September 9 – James Madison
- September 16 – in Maryland
- September 22 – NC state
- September 30 – at Boston College
- October 7 — William & Mary
- October 21 – in North Carolina
- October 28 – in Miami
- Nov. 4 – Georgia Tech
- November 9 – in Louisville
- Nov. 18 — Duke
- Nov. 25 – Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
- September 2 – Old reign
- September 9 – Purdue
- Sept. 16 – at Rutgers
- September 23 – at Marshall
- September 30 – Pitt
- October 7 – in the state of Florida
- October 14 – Wake Forest
- October 26 — Syracuse
- November 4 – in Louisville
- November 11 – at Boston College
- November 18 – NC state
- November 25 – in Virginia
Wake up Boss
- August 31 – Elon
- September 9 – Vanderbilt
- September 16 – at Old Dominion
- September 23 – Georgia Tech
- October 7 – Clemson
- October 14 – at Virginia Tech
- October 21 — Pitt
- October 28 — State of Florida
- November 2 – at Duke
- November 11 – NC state
- November 18 – at Notre Dame
- November 25 – in Syracuse
