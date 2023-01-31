Djokovic equals men’s tennis record, ready for more

Connect with us

Novak Djokovic is again the topperarranged tennis player in the world. And he doesn’t plan to give up the top spot any time soon.

The Serbian stars’ victory over Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas was his 10th Australian Open championship. The win also tied him with Spain’s Rafael Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam championships. The Australian Open is the first of the four annual Grand Slam championships, followed by the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

After his win, Djokovic said, I still have many motivation. Let’s see how far it takes me. I really don’t want to stop here. He added, I feel good about my tennis. I know that if I feel good physically and mentally, I have a chance to win any Slam against anyone.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, January 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Djokovic was unable to play at the Australian Open last year after being defeated deported because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19. This year he had to deal with a leg injury. And he faced questions about seeing his father in photos with supporters of Russia.

After the win, a crying Djokovic said he had an emotional breakdown. He told the audience it took a lot of mental energy, but he wanted to see how far he could go.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, January 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Djokovic is often referred to as the Big Three in tennis along with Nadal and Roger Federer of Switzerland. From 2003 to 2023, they won 64 of the last 77 Grand Slams.

In the modern game, only Roger Federer has won a Grand Slam after the age of 35. In 2018, Federer won the last of his 20 Slams at the age of 36. The following year, at age 37, Federer was just one point from winning Wimbledon but lost to Djokovic in one of Wimbledon’s greatest matches.

Federer is now 41 and retired. Nadal is 36 and withdrew from the Australian Open this year due to injury.

With Djokovic turning 36 in May, tennis fans are wondering how much longer Djokovic can win the Grand Slams.

At least another two, three years, said Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion who has coached Djokovic since 2019. The way he takes care of his body, the way he (approaches) everything. . .It is awesome.

But there are young players competing for first place. Last year, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest number one in the world at the age of 19 after winning the US Open. A leg injury kept Alcaraz out of this year’s Australian Open.

Djokovic was also banned from playing at the US Open last year because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. No decision has yet been made for this year’s US Open. But the Serb is considered one of the favorites to win the French and Wimbledon championships.

Physically I can keep to myself fit. Of course 35 is not 25, although I’d like to believe it is, Djokovic said. But I still feel like there’s time for me. Let’s see how far I go.

I’m Andrew Smith.

Howard Fendrich wrote this story for The Associated Press. Andrew Smith adapted it for VOA Learning English.

________________________________________________________________

Words in this story

rank -n. position in a scale relative to others

motivation -n. the desire to do something or achieve certain goals

deport -v. a government action that forces someone to leave the country and return it to their own country of origin

agreement -n. an athletic competition between two individuals or teams

fit -adj. characterized by a high degree of strength, speed and endurance

________________________________________________________________

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/djokovic-ties-men-s-tennis-record-ready-for-more/6940259.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

