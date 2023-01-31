Chicago Blackhawks news, updates: Bobby Hull dies at age 84





Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Bobby Hull passed away on Monday at the age of 84. The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Bobby began his NHL career with the @NHLBlackhawks in 1957. He would play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg and another with Hartford, making for.. pic.twitter.com/pOIioAgwd4 NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) January 30, 2023 Hull is at or near the top of virtually every offensive category in Blackhawks franchise history, following a 15-year stint with the team that spanned 1,036 regular-season games, the Blackhawks’ sixth all-time. He is also first in goals (604), fifth in assists (549), third in points (1,153), second in power play goals (152), first in winning goals (98), first in shots on target (4,539). ) and first in hat-tricks (28). But tensions with Blackhawks ownership drove Hull to the World Hockey Association for most of the 1970s before returning to the NHL and playing for the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers for the 1979–80 season, which became his last professional season. After his career on the ice, however, Hull’s legacy was tarnished by his own actions, also with pro-Nazi remarks reported by the Moscow Times in 1998 and multiple allegations of domestic violence from multiple partners. Hull was named an ambassador for the Blackhawks team in 2008, at a ceremony with former teammate Stan Mikita. The two were immortalized in a statue just outside the United Center that was revealed in 2011. Mikita died in 2018 and the Blackhawks reportedly ended Hull’s role as team ambassador early 2022. [UPDATE] The Blackhawks just released this statement: The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972. Hull is part of an elite group of players who have made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and provided countless memories for our fans to adore. Generations of Chicagoans were stunned by Bobby’s marksmanship, skating prowess and overall team leadership, leading to 604 career goals, a franchise record that stands to this day. We extend our deepest condolences to the Hull family. [UPDATE II] And here’s a statement from team owner Rocky Wirtz: Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family. When I assumed leadership of the organization after my father passed away in 2007, one of my first priorities was to meet with Bobby to convince him to come back as an ambassador for the team. His connection to our fans was special and irreplaceable. On behalf of the entire Wirtz family, I offer our deepest condolences on the loss of Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet. He will be missed.

