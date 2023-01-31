Aggies in 11th place as play was paused at the Arizona Thunderbird Intercollegiate





LIVE SCORING + RESULTS TUCSON, Arizona. Monday marked the start of the spring season for NM State men’s golf and the competition was anything but light. With Tucson Country Club heating up, the Aggies would face the likes of No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 22 Arizona and No. 49 SMU in the loaded field of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate. Monday’s second round was cut short due to a lack of daylight. The tournament will pick up where play left off on Tuesday morning, starting at 8:00 AM MT. Aida Thomas and Lance Christensen Jr. led for NM State in the opening round, both shooting a 71 (-1). Christensen used birdies on holes one and two to spark some late success after the turn. Thomas made three birdies between holes 11 and 14 to start the Thunderbird Intercollegiate strong. Just behind Thomas and Christensen was Garrison Smith who opened the tournament with an even 72. Smith shot a 33 (-3) on the back nine to salvage a shaky start. In the second round, Joseph Robson was the only Aggie to be under par when the game was postponed. Robson was one-under on a birdie on hole four just before the end of the day. On Tuesday, Robson and Smith start on hole six. Christensen and Javier Delgadillo continues with hole five while Aida Thomas starts on hole seven. As a team, the Aggies had thrown seven birdies in the second round before the final horn blew. Notes from the first round The first round of the Arizona Thunderbird Intercollegiate was delayed due to frost in the Tucson area. The game didn’t start until around 9am MT.

The Aggies compete in Tucson against some of the best programs in the country, including three ranked opponents.

When the tournament was interrupted, NM State was tied for 11th place with Seattle U and Saint Mary’s.

