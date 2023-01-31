Pakistan cricket set to make Mickey Arthur world’s first ‘online’ head coach: reports





Pakistan is going to name the first online coach in the world Photo: AP ESSENTIALS Pakistan appoints Mickey Arthur as new head coach

Arthur will be available to players in an online mode

Arthur was the coach of Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy Pakistan is poised to become a pioneer in the way cricket coaching is conducted as it sets out to appoint the world’s first online head coach. The Men in Green go to great lengths to ensure they can lure Mickey Arthur back to the top job. Arthur is a much loved person in Pakistan as he was in charge of the Sarfaraz Khan led team that won the 2017 Champions Trophy. The return of Najam Sethi at the helm of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sparked a strong interest in the return of the South African-born coach. However, it has so far proved impossible as Arthur is currently employed by Derbyshire as head of cricket. Arthur left his position as the head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team in 2021 to join the English county on a contract that runs until 2025. However, Pakistan seems to have found a creative solution to bring Arthur back into the fold. According to various reports in the Pakistani media, the PCB will name Arthur as the world’s first-ever online head coach. The arrangement makes Arthur available to players in an online mode, while a team of assistants monitor the team’s progress on the ground during the head coach’s absence. Arthur has reportedly assured the board that he will join the team for their campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is the team’s current head coach, but his contract is about to expire. Mushtaq had taken over the role just before the 2021 T20 World Cup following the resignation of Misbah Al Haq and Waqar Younis following the appointment of Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman. During their T20 World Cup campaigns in 2021 and 2022, Matthew Hayden joined the team as a batting consultant.

