Pitt Football will face a tough schedule in 2023





Seven months after kick-off, Pitt’s 2023 schedule is already challenging from start to finish – with 11 Power 5 opponents. After playing against four Power 5 opponents in September, Pitt will visit foreign soil in four of the last six matches. Overall, Pitt will play eight of the twelve opponents who appeared in bowl games last season. Florida State (No. 4), Notre Dame (No. 14), and North Carolina (No. 21) are listed in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25. The season kicks off on September 2 at Acrisure Stadium against FCS foe Wofford, a South Carolina school coached by former Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson. Wofford is Pitt’s only non-conference foe outside of the Power 5. The second game is also at home, against Cincinnati. The Bearcats move into the AAC’s Big 12 after advancing to the 2021 College Football Playoff. Pitt and Cincinnati were annual Big East foes from 2005-12, meeting in one of the most memorable games in Pitt’s history, a 45-44 shootout won by Cincinnati in 2009. The road opener is Sept. 16 at longtime rival West Virginia, Pitt’s first venture into Morgantown since 2011. When Pitt and West Virginia revamped the Backyard Brawl last year, it drew 3.15 million viewers to ESPN and a record attendance of 70,622. venue, any sporting event — to Acrisure. The rest of the schedule: September 23, North Carolina — Pitt won the last two home games against the Tar Heels (2019 and 2021), both in overtime September 30 at Virginia Tech – The Hokies have lost three in a row to Pitt. October 7 — Out October 14, Louisville — Jeff Brohm, a record-breaking Louisville quarterback, returns to coach the Cardinals after six seasons with Purdue. October 21 in Wake Forest — This is a rematch of the 2021 ACC Championship Game, won by Pitt, 45-21. October 28 at Notre Dame — Pitt hasn’t won in South Bend, Ind., since a marathon 36-33 with four overtime runs in 2008. November 4, State of Florida — The Seminoles visit Pittsburgh for the first time since Pitt’s first ACC game in 2013. November 11 in Syracuse (Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY) — Syracuse defeated Pitt 3–0 at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 1923. November 16, Boston College — During a short week of work, Pitt will meet Boston College on a Thursday night for the first time since a 20-13 Pitt victory on October 31, 1996. November 25 at Duke — ACC Coach of the Year Mike Elko led Duke to nine wins last season. This season will be the first without the two divisions: Coastal and Atlantic. The top two finishers in the 14-team standings will play in the ACC Championship Game on December 2. Under the new scheduling format, each team will play three primary opponents annually — for Pitt, that’s Boston College, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech — and face the other 10 teams twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road . Pitt’s annual Blue-Gold Spring Game is April 15 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://triblive.com/sports/pitt-football-will-face-difficult-schedule-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos