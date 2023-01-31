Men’s Tennis Defeats Miami, 4-3 – LSU





ATHENS, Ga. The LSU men’s tennis team (1-1) defeated the University of Miami (2-2) by a score of 4-3 at the Magill Tennis Complex on day two of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Monday afternoon. Double result Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard faced Martin Katz and Antonio Prat in second place. The tiger duo of Ronnie Hohmann and George Stoupe took on Leonard Bierbaum and Dan Martin at number 3 and won 6-4. The Tigers took the double. Ranked duo, No. 18 Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic faced Franco Aubone and Martin VD Puerto on the No. 1 court. The game was tied at 5–5 before going unfinished. Singles results At number 3, Dong competed against Prat. The Tiger fought hard but fell in straight sets 2-6, 2-6. To tie the game at 1-1. Then, in a No. 18 ranked match, Hohmann took on No. 73 Martin at No. 1 court. Hohmann made quick work of the match, winning in straight sets, 6–4, 6–2, to take the lead from Expand LSUs to 2- 1. At number 5, Stoupe took on Nacho Serra Sanchez. The Tiger won set one 6-3. In the second set, Sanchez battled before Stoupe secured the win 7-5, lifting LSU’s score to 3-1. Julien Penzlin played Bierbaum on court No. 6. The Tiger fell 2-6 in set one before coming back in set two to tie the game 6-4. In the third set, Penzlin went down 3-6. The Hurricanes closed the scoreline to 3-2. Latinovic faced Katz in second place. Set one was a back and forth battle, with Katz taking the win in the tiebreak 7-6(5). In the second set, Latinovic came back to tie the match at 6–4 and force a third set. Katz came out on top and won 6-2 to make the final score 3-3. At number 4, Hotard played Aubone and fell 4–6 in set one. The Tiger came back in set two 6-4. In a third set win, Hotard won the match for LSU 6–3. Next one The Tigers travel to Houston, Texas for a double header against Rice University and Prairie View on Saturday, February 4 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. follow us For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis. LSU 4, Miami 3 Singles competition #18 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) final #73 Dan Martin (MIA) 6-4, 6-2 2. Martin Katz (MIA) reports. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2 3. Antonio Prat (MIA) reports. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-2, 6-2 Welsh Hotard (LSU) final Franco Aubone (MIA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-5 George Stoupe (LSU) final Nacho Serra Sanchez (MIA) 6-3, 7-5 6. Leonard Bierbaum (MIA) reports. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Doubles competition Franco Aubone/Martin VD Puerto (MIA) vs. #20 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 5-5, unfinished Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) final Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (MIA) 6-3 Ronald Hohmann/George Stoupe (LSU) final Leonard Bierbaum/Dan Martin (MIA) 6-4 Match Notes: LSU 1-1 Miami 2-2 Order of Finish: Doubles (2.3); Singles (3,1,5,6,2,4)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2023/01/30/mens-tennis-defeats-miami-4-3/

