SOURCE: Sharks want 3 pieces for Meier?





What do the San Jose Sharks want in a trade for Timo Meier? It sounds like three pieces. What I’m hearing is a first-rounder — and a Grade-A or two Grade-B prospects, or a good prospect and a young, established NHL player, a source outside the San Jose Sharks organization told San Jose Hockey Now . Those won’t be three easy pieces for a team to give up. But Meier is an elite winger: In the past two campaigns, he has scored 63 goals, 14th in the NHL, and made 553 shots, second in the league. This year, the 26-year-old has 45 goals on target, which would see him surpass last season’s top 35. Meier also has a power play that should translate into the playoffs. In short, the pending RFA is a well-rounded first-line scorer, which is part of the reason why Pierre LeBrun reports that demand for a new contract starts with a minimum of a nine. REPORT: Meier wants $9 million a year? Elliotte Friedman previously reported that if the San Jose Sharks get a good offer for Meier, they would allow teams to talk to his representation about an extension. REPORT: Sharks allow other teams to discuss expansion with Meier So what would these three pieces look like for a team interested in Meier? Let’s take the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils, who are reportedly very interested in the San Jose Sharks star winger. What can Rangers, Sabers, Devils offer Meier? Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, despite their struggles early in their NHL careers, fit into the ranks of young, established NHL players with a clear advantage. Luke Hughes from the 2021 first round is one of the top contenders in the game, a clear A grade. Brennan Othmann from the 2021 first round is a good prospect, but more of the class B variety. Obviously, what each piece is in a Meier return depends on the other. For example, if the Rangers were willing to part with Lafreniere, the 2020 first pick, the San Jose Sharks probably wouldn’t push for three good plays back for Meier. The same goes for Luke Hughes. Not that those teams would necessarily be willing to share likely core pieces for Meier in the future. But GM Mike Grier can hope, and he’s dangling a good enough player that it’s not a dream. The trade deadline is March 3. See if teams are committed to Meier, one of the few true game-changers available. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-timo-meier-trade-return/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos