New book about IAS officer Gajendra Haldea, father of infra PPP who played table tennis with stars

Tbureaucrat Gajendra Haldea wore many hats: most notably the father of India’s infrastructure and the father of public-private partnerships.

And on a cold, rainy Sunday night, the warmth of his legacy from the IAS Officers Lutyens Delhi drew to the India International Center to celebrate his life with the launch of the book. The Difficulty of Being Gajendra Haldea: Reflections on His Life and Legacyon January 29, which would have been Haldea’s 74th birthday.

The event was attended by top bureaucrats including Najeeb Jung, the former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and Vinod Rai, ex-Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Can you combine the virtues of flexibility and perseverance with a touch of insubordination? Hence Gajendra Haldea’s difficulty in combining these traits, which I consider contradictory, said guest of honor NK Singh, chairman of the 15th finance committee and president of the Indian Institute of Economic Growth, commenting on the book’s title.

An alternative caption would not have been the difficulty of being Gajendra Haldea, but the importance of being Gajendra Haldea, Singh continued.

Haldea, a batch from 1973 IAS officer, who died in January 2021, has had an indelible influence on India’s policy framework for sustainable private participation in public infrastructure projects. He is famous for his contributions to massive infrastructure projects across India, as well as his policy management and public-private partnership (PPP) strategies. He also drafted important legislation such as the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Electricity Act, 2003.

What he did resulted in lasting change, said Prof. Sebastian Morris, a professor at the Goa Institute of Management and editor of the book. Published by Bloomsbury, the book features essays on Haldea and his work by government officials, academics, journalists and consultants.

Everyone who came today came because they had a connection with him or the family, this was not an official position or obligation. It is very moving to see, Haldea’s brother, Prithvi Haldea, told ThePrint.

You will find hundreds of reasons not to do something. But if you want to do something, you do it and this rainy evening is proof of that, he added.

Persuasiveness

While the event commemorated the impact Haldea’s work had on India’s development over the decades, it was also a celebration of the friendships between the bureaucrats.

The man’s magic was immense, said Najeeb Jung, recalling his time with Haldea at the academy in Mussoorie in 1973.

He drew attention to Haldea’s ability to pull off the unexpected: once, Haldea was able to convince a particularly difficult deputy principal who was notorious for not letting go in front of students to attend a social function. Haldea slipped a note to Jung, who was attending the event: Mr. Kapila will sing. Incredulously and reluctantly, Jung read the note. It was one thing to convince him to attend the event, another to expect him to perform for students at the academy. But the difficult deputy director finally sang two ghazals and played the harmonium.

A few months later, the actor Manoj Kumar was visiting Mussoorie. Haldea was eager to meet him, but his friends scoff at the idea that Kumar would deign to meet them. The next day, Jung received a call summoning him to the Savoy Hotel and instructing him to ask for Manoj Kumar’s suite.

When he entered, he saw Kumar and Haldea playing table tennis. That was the power of Haldea’s persuasion, Jung said.

The T’s of Haldea are

Before the book was officially launched, some of the book’s contributors, including NK Singh, recalled their memories of Haldea.

In addition to friends and colleagues, Haldea’s family was also present. The audience stood in awe as Haldea’s 94-year-old mother, Kaurani Laxmi Haldea, was wheeled onto the stage to launch the book, along with his daughter, Rohini Haldea, wife Rukmini Haldea and brother Prithvi Haldea.

The launch was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Subhomoy Bhattacharjee van Business standard with panelists Najeeb Jung, Ashok Lavasa, vice president for private sector operations and public-private partnerships (VPPP) at the Asian Development Bank, Sebastian Morris, and Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief of ThePrint.

Lavasa said there are three T’s to describe Haldea: tark (logic), tariqa (method), and tassali (satisfaction). Gupta later joked that Lavasa had forgotten a fourth T: tact. Lavasa then added tenacity and truthfulness to his list.

Echoing Singh’s comments in the opening remarks, Lavasa said that some of these qualities are often contradictory traits. And Haldea was engaged in what seems like an impossible balancing act: protecting the government from the private sector and vice versa, while keeping his eye on public value.

Pioneer of PPS

The topic of the panel discussion was the relevance of Haldea’s legacy, much of it centered around his pioneering work in PPP.

Mr. Haldea’s hallmark was his transparency, Lavasa said. To make this collaborative relationship work, Mr. Haldea insists that it should always be transparent and governed by laws, regulations and policies. And it all needs to be translated into a contractual, legally binding relationship to avoid placing undue risk on the private sector or government.

Gupta spoke about clashing with Haldea, despite both of them being deeply committed to the idea of ​​infrastructure development in India, he has criticized Haldea for losing precious time and delaying projects in his quest for the perfect world. To me, he is really one of the great sons of India without whom this great infrastructural revolution would not have happened, Gupta said.

Jung was able to squeeze in an anecdote about Haldea at the last minute because the panel was short on time. He told how he had been in regular contact with Haldea over the last three weeks of his life, both by phone and email, but Haldea never said he was unwell. My admiration for the man is absolutely infinite. We have many good people in the civil service, but a man with such courage, conviction, integrity and the ability to politely resist pressure is absolutely exceptional.

Many of us wanted our books signed by him tonight, Lavasa said as the panel discussion concluded. But the power of his intellect was so great that he could probably give you ten solutions on how to get this book signed by him!

Several members of the public including figures like Vinod Rai and Prashant Saran later went to Prithvi Haldea and other members of Haldea’s family to share their memories. The emcee noted the absence of Haldea’s former colleague Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who was unable to make it to the event as he was unwell. Free copies of the book were distributed afterwards.

I just wanted to say goodnight and I never realized how wonderful your brother is, a guest said to Prithvi Haldea at the end of the evening, holding her complimentary copy.

Haldea, who had become emotional as she thanked the audience at the end of the event, smiled. I could talk about him endlessly, he said. Being the man that he was, he took on the role of a father figure to us. And we all looked up to him. So this is very touching to see.

