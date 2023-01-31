A&M Drops to No. 18 Stanford in ITA Kickoff Weekend Final – Texas A&M Athletics





PALO ALTO, California The Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost a hard-fought battle against No. 18 Stanford (4-1) at the Taube Family Tennis Center on Monday. With A&M looking for another ranked opponent, he pairs No. 33 Noah Schachter / Trey Hilderbrand quickly took the Aggies off target to beat Stanford’s Arthur Fery/Filip Kolasinski on court 1 (6-1). The Cardinal fired back and won on court 3, but A&M’s J. C. Roddick / Julius Perego answered back by closing lane 2, beating Samir Banerjee/Max Basing (6-2) and securing the double point for the Maroon & White. A&M tried to extend its lead heading into singles, but Stanford turned up the pressure and was able to close things out quickly. Schacht and Guido Marson picked up first-set wins to keep the Aggies in the game. Schachter engaged in a fierce battle with Arthur Fery on court 1. The pair traded sets early and Schachter was leading 3–1 in the third set when the match was abandoned. Guido Marson had gained an advantage over Neel Rajesh in the third set after a back and forth in the first two. Marson also led 3-0, as the third set went unfinished. QUOTES FROM THE COACH

Head coach Steve Denton on the journey and today’s double race “It was a good game today against a really good team. I felt like we had a lot of momentum winning the doubles, then started well in a lot of the singles games after that. It was a good game and because they were such a talented team, they took advantage of that and closed us off, even though we had a few games on the field where we were in a good position. NEXT ONE The Aggies hit the road again, this time to Columbus, Ohio, where they face No. 2 Ohio State at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center on February 3 at 5 p.m. MATCH STATISTICS Singles results

Schachter (2-0) Fery (6-3, 4-6, 3-1) unfinished

No. 43 Hilderbrand (1-2) No. 7 Basing (5-7, 3-6)

Perego (0-2) Banerjee (4-6, 5-7)

No. 44 Rollins (1-2) Chaudhary (6-7(2), 2-6)

Marson (1-0) Rajesh (6-1, 3-6, 3-0) unfinished

Casper (0-2) Kolasinski (3-6, 1-6) Double result

Utilities. 33 Schachter/Hilderbrand (2-1) def. Fery/Kolasinski (6-1)

Roddick/Perego (2-1) final. Banerjee/base (6-2)

Taylor/Perot (1-2) Basavareddy/Rajesh (3-6) FOLLOW THE AGGIES For more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis, visit 12thman.com. Fans can keep up with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://12thman.com/news/2023/1/30/mens-tennis-am-falls-to-no-18-stanford-in-ita-kickoff-weekend-final.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos