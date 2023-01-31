Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket





Tamil Nadu batsman Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday.

My journey from 2002-2018 was the most beautiful of my life as it was an honor to represent India at the highest level of the sport, Vijay posted on his social media. @BCCI @TNCACricket @IPL @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ri8CCPzzWK Murali Vijay (@mvj888) January 30, 2023 To all the cricket fans who have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments spent with all of you and your support has always been a source of motivation to me. Vijay represented India in 61 Tests, 16 ODIs and 9 T20Is, scoring over 4,000 runs in various formats. His most successful stint was with the Indian Red Ball team where he recorded 3982 runs including 12 centuries and 15 half centuries. During the 2014 India tour of England, when Virat Kohli had a run-drought drought, Vijay was the team’s highest scorer in the series, scoring 402 runs in his 10 innings. The right-handed batsman also scored 2619 runs in 106 IPL games and won back-to-back titles with the Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2014. The 38-year-old went on to say that he will explore new opportunities in the world of cricket and its business side.

