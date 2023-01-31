Novak Djokovic wins Grand Slam after Australian Open triumph, father, coach, Rafael Nadal

Just 12 months after being evicted on the eve of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was once again the last man standing in Melbourne Park in 2023.

Stepping into the Rod Laver Arena, the Serb defied his age, his critics and an untimely hamstring injury to not only win his record-extending 10th Australian Open title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title, but also reclaim his place. at the top of the ATP men’s rankings.

Not surprisingly, the achievement has made headlines worldwide, with much attention paid to the clear divide between the two great tennis players (Djokovic and Rafael Nadal) and the next generation of stars against the backdrop of the gripping race to become the greatest of all time .

Stuart Fraser, writing for the British newspaper The Timessaid there was a sense of inevitability about the prospect of a 10th Australian Open title for Novak Djokovic the day the government decided to lift its visa ban here in November.

Two months later, the man who suffered the humiliation of deportation last year is once again the king of Melbourne Park, Fraser wrote.

Simon Briggs, also writes for the UK Daily Telegraphechoed his peers’ sentiment by describing Djokovic as so superior to his rivals that he had just made it through the tournament with ease, despite suffering a hamstring injury since day one.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Novak Djokovic celebrates in his team’s box after winning the Australian Open. Photo: Clive Brunskill Source: Getty Images

After all the adversity he has faced, from the echoes of last year’s deportation to the controversy surrounding his father Srdjan, the past two weeks have tested on several levels. But he subdued the rough seas around him and finally achieved his goal, he wrote.

Catherine Whitaker, speaking on the latest episode of The tennis podcastagreed, describing the result as an ominous warning to the next wave of tennis players waiting in the wings.

With (Carlos) Alcaraz on the sidelines and with (Rafael) Nadal physically an unknown amount, he is so much better than everyone else. That’s it long and short, she said.

David Law, Whitaker’s co-host, agreed, noting that the scariest part of Djokovic’s continued dominance is that he often reaches a level of performance that makes even the best feel completely helpless to fight.

The fact that he played against (Stefanos) Tsitsipas when Tsitsipas came into this game in really good form and fresh, there was nothing wrong with him, he was fine, said Law.

He can do things to an opponent. He can upset and upset an opponent like no other. Then he also has an acceleration when he relaxes and he can basically just wipe the floor with you, even if you play well.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Djokovic wins after TITLE win! | 01:07

Hope Carayol, writing for The Guardiantook the same view, stating: There are few things in the history of professional sports as painful as the prime-time confrontation with Novak Djokovic at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the stadium he has made his own, Djokovic smothers all challengers on return, but at the same time serves them off the field. He smothers enemies with his baseline aggression, but his defense makes the field feel so narrow. No rival has been spared in the past 15 years, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Carayol’s colleague Emma Kemp agreedsaying that Tsitsipas was just the latest in a long line of Djokovic casualties.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Novak Djokovic takes a selfie with the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup. Photo Fiona Hamilton (Tennis Australia/AFP) Source: AFP

At least he’s not alone. Many people have a Djokovic problem and the list is not limited to other players (although 22 grand slam titles means there are a lot of them). The public, media and even Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia have all been scrutinizing the Serb for the past two weeks with a suspicion reserved for one of the most divisive figures in sport, she wrote.

The point is more about Djokovic’s reaction. After his semi-final win, he admitted like things just pile up, but also that it’s been a part of my life and he needs to get more resilient and stronger.

What that looked like on the field is a man consumed but not swallowed up by his single goal of becoming the greatest of all time. He has stormed through the rounds at Melbourne Park in a vacuum; his critics voiceless, his detractors faceless. Even his 2021 Roland Garros final against Tsitsipas became a case of selective amnesia. He might as well play on the moon, a space suit that protects him from the outside environment; its own psychological extravehicular mobility unit.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Novak wins 22nd Grand Slam | 03:03

And even from his pressurized safe space, he was in Tsitsipass’ head. Djokovic has never lost a semi-final or final at Melbourne Park because there is no clear blueprint to beat him. Although his body is 11 years older than his opponent’s, he not only reached his wide shots, but also reached them in position, balanced for a meaningful return, narrowing the field.

Matthew Syed, writing for The Times in the UKsaid that while public opinion on the 35-year-old’s personality may be divided, opinion on his place among tennis greats should not be.

Some might say Djokovic is not as likable as his peers, but as far as we judge him by the qualities he brings to court, he is certainly second to none, he wrote.

NADAL AND DJOKOVIC: THE BATTLE FOR SUPREME

With the win over Tsitsipas, Djokovic tied with Nadal for most Grand Slam wins in men’s tennis, Whitaker stressed on The tennis podcast the captivating nature of their contrasting approach to reaching the pinnacle of sport.

He and Nadal, who now both have 22 major titles, are two ultimate competitors, unlike anything I’ve seen in any other sport, but in two completely different ways, she said.

You feel like Nadal is this incredible competitor because he has this unparalleled ability to stay in the present. To just (have the mindset that) this point, this moment, this shot is everything. It’s life or death for me in this split second.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Novak Djokovic takes selfies with his supporters outside Government House in Melbourne. Photo: Saeed Khan Source: AFP

(While) Djokovic is all about the macro, he’s this incredible competitor because you feel like his perspective is always panoramic. It’s always about the bigger picture and what it means for his legacy and his greatness and what it will mean in Serbia and stuff. It’s all about the bigger picture.

It’s sort of the same main feature, but manifests itself in two completely different ways. It’s fascinating and of course enhanced by the fact that they’re both tied now at 22 (grand slam wins).

The tennis podcast co-host Matt Roberts said the battle for supremacy between the pair promises to be a compelling storyline for the rest of 2023.

It is the first time that Djokovic has been part of the lead. He has always been behind. Well, they were all tied at 20 (Federer, Djokovic and Nadal), but this is the first time he’s shared the lead with just one other person, Roberts said.

I thought (Novaks coach) Goran (Ivanisevic) put it right when he said this was Djokovic’s home field. This is sort of his serve, if you will, and now it’s over to Roland Garros, Nadal’s home court. Can break Djokovic (serve Nadals).

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. Photo: William West Source: AFP

I think Novak has an advantage in having two home jobs at the moment as he is also extremely dominant at Wimbledon. He’s won there every time since 2018 so I think the advantage is Djokovic and I also think the men’s Australian Open really set the tone for the season because Federer, Nadal and Djokovic had such a hold on that event have had. we start clean and one of the big three wins the Australian Open and it’s like oh okay this is happening again.

After the match, Djokovic alluded to the fact that the chance of further Grand Slam success is a major motivator that continues to fuel him.

I still have a lot of motivation, said Djokovic.

Let’s see how far it takes me. I really don’t want to stop here. I have no intention of stopping here. I feel good about my tennis. I know that if I feel good physically and mentally present, I have a chance to win any battle against anyone. I like my chances in the future.

ODD PROPERTY IN GOAT TRACE

Meanwhile, Roberts revealed during The tennis podcast a strange quirk in the Serbian record that could also serve as something for Djokovic to aim for as he moves into the twilight phase of his career.

Very strange is that Novak Djokovic, I mean he won’t have sleepless nights on this, but he still hasn’t won a (grand) slam without dropping a set and Enzo Couacaud has denied him that here, Roberts said.

It’s surprising, isn’t it. I know (Roger) Federer and Nadal have both done that a few times, but Djokovic always has a match where he drops a set and (on this occasion) it was Enzo Couacaud.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Photo: Kelly Defina Source: Getty Images

In May, all eyes will be on Paris to see if Djokovic or Nadal can claim the French Open title and, with it, the overall lead in the so-called GOAT race.

Adding even more intrigue to the back-and-forth race between the pair is that it’s entirely plausible that Djokovic could complete a Calendar Slam, a rare feat where a player wins all four major tennis championships in a calendar year and still is being denied participation in the US Open, the last major of the year, thanks to the country’s stance on Covid-19 vaccinations.

Djokovic is likely to miss both the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments for the second consecutive year following the decision by the Transport Security Administrations (TSA) to extend the vaccine mandate for all foreign travelers until at least April 10, meaning the 22-time Grand Slam winner cannot enter the US