Bobby Hull’s golden hockey career is diminished by his disturbing dark side

More than a few goaltenders turned to the mask in the mid-1960s when Hull and his Chicago teammate Stan Mikita began using curved-bladed sticks. The sticks, called banana leaves because of their severe curls, can make pucks rise or dive unexpectedly. In 1967, the NHL introduced restrictions to limit the severity of stick curves.

Hull also became an inspiration to his peers, as he always had a strong opinion of what his services were worth to a league where players routinely took the modest salary offered by the cramped owners and kept quiet. The insular hockey world was shocked when Hull entered the NHL in 1972 on a $2.75 million contract to play in the new WHA for the Winnipeg Jets. The move ultimately broke the tight grip of NHL owners and gave players more money for their skills and more control over where they deploy them.

While both the NHL and WHA began battling on the ice in the 1970s, Hull took a solitary stance, even going on a one-game bout while with the Jets to protest fighting in the game, which had been going on for years. later sounded horribly hollow.

Hull may have condemned the violence that marred hockey games, but his second wife, Joanne McKay, said in a 2002 ESPN documentary that he assaulted her several times during their 20-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 1980. She said that Hull beat her bloodied with her own shoe and held her over the hotel balcony during a trip to Hawaii. I thought this was the end, I’m going, she said.

More stories about the dark side of Hull developed over the years, from domestic violence to problems with alcohol. In 1986, Hull’s third wife, Deborah, accused him of assault. When a police officer intervened in the incident, Hull was charged with assault and eventually pleaded guilty. He was also charged with wounding his wife, but the case was dropped when Deborah refused to testify.

Another controversy erupted in 1998 when the English-language Moscow Times attributed some disturbing views of race to Hull. The Russian newspaper said Hull thought the black population in the United States was growing too fast. He would say that Hitler had good ideas. He went just a little too far.