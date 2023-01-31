Sports
Fans SLAM the Australian Cricket Awards as ‘the most chilling TV you’ll ever see’
Fans DECIDE Australian Cricket Awards as ‘the most chilling TV you’ll ever see’ with viewers blasting Aussie Cricket’s night of nights as ‘amateurish and unwatchable’
Cricket fans lined up to cover the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony on Monday, describing the event as ‘critical’ and ‘haphazardly thrown together’.
Australian Cricket’s Night of Nights may be one of the most highly anticipated ceremonies on the Australian sporting calendar, but it failed to capture the imagination of spectators this year.
Or rather, it looks like it did, but for all the wrong reasons.
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins (left) and Australia Women’s captain Meg Lanning at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday night
Viewers took to social media to watch the event, which was held at Sydney’s Randwick Racecourse and simulcast on Channel Seven and Fox Sports, for a distinct lack of glitz.
“These Australian Cricket Awards seem so rushed and haphazardly thrown together it’s almost impossible to watch,” one viewer tweeted.
On Sunday, David Warner said he felt “exhausted” at the end of a hectic campaign and would have preferred a night off rather than having to get dressed for Australian cricket awards night.
Several viewers called the Australian Cricket Awards unwatchable
He found an ally Michael Clarke, who said on Monday he felt some Australian cricketers would prefer to skip the Allan Border Medal ceremony.
“I will say this, I don’t think he’s the only player who feels that way,” said the former Australian captain.
“I promise he’s not the only player who thinks that.”
Judging by the social media reaction, several fans shared Clarke’s opinion.
A number of viewers described the broadcast as hair-raising television
Channel Seven was criticized for not investing in better hosts and directors
Even the awards themselves received scathing criticism on Monday night
“The #AustralianCricketAwards are up there with some of the most hair-raising viewers you will ever see,” one viewer tweeted.
Another blamed presenter Channel Seven for the amateurish feel of the production, suggesting the broadcaster should have invested in more high-profile hosts and directors.
Wish Seven had invested in better hosts, screenwriters and directors.
“This #AustralianCricketAwards is next level amateurism. The whole thing looks like a bloopers reel. Nasty.’
Even the awards themselves received scathing criticism, with one viewer pointing out that they seemed far from a prestigious accolade.
“What about the trophies at the #australiancricketawards. They look like PVC pipe cut down the middle,” he tweeted.
Warner and Marcus Stoinis will both have the chance to inspect the accolades more closely, having been named Men’s ODI Player of the Year and Men’s T20I Player of the Year respectively.
Veteran opener David Warner was named Mens ODI Player of the Year on Monday
The former was Australia’s leading run scorer during the voting period with 552 runs at 42.46 including four fifties and a century while Stoinis scored 347 runs at 31.54 during the voting period at a strike rate of 168.5 and claimed eight wickets .
Beth Mooney was named Women’s ODI Player of the Year, scoring 594 runs at 99.00 during the voting period and Tahlia McGrath won Women’s T20I Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, Matt Short was named Player of the Big Bash League after hitting 458 runs at 35.23 this summer.
