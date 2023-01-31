The scoop – Monday, January 30, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich plans to keep special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and coach James Campen off the offensive line per Joe Person.

Wake forest: Sources tell FootballScoop receivers coach Kevin Higgins is moving to an off-field leadership position within the staff overseeing recruiting, staffing and the transfer portal.

Illinois: Bret Bielema is reportedly finalizing a deal to bring Thad Ward back to the workforce.

Elmhurst (D-III – IL): The program has announced the additions of College of DuPage (JC – IL) offensive coordinator (and former Elmhurst standout quarterback) Joe Furco as OC, Illinois Wesleyan defensive backs coach Dru Richardson as DC, and Lincoln Way Central HS (IL) runnig backs coach/feed game coordinator Kyle Avaloy as the new offensive line coach. Assistant coach Jim Phelps is also retained and will return to the staff for a third season.

Louisburg (JC – NC): Louisburg College has a job opening for a Defensive Line Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coaching a position, maintaining a recruiting area, film breaks, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Function includes secondary tasks within residential life (housing). Compensation includes $1000 per month, room, meals and benefits. Email resume and references to Head Football Coach Quinderra Spellman at [email protected]

Avila (NAIA – MO): Avila University is officially accepting applications for a full-time offensive coordinator to work with the Quarterbacks. Must have previous play-calling experience. The position includes coaching, recruiting and administrative duties assigned by the HFC. Excellent benefits package. Resume review begins immediately. All interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume and references to this link Offensive Coordinator.

Sussex County CC (JC – NY): Sussex CC has multiple part-time stipend positions open including; offensive line coach, running back coach, quarterback coach, offensive coordinator. Background in strength & conditioning is a plus. Apply through this link.

Western Kentucky: Ole Miss analyst Da’Von Brown, 25, will be WKU’s safety coach, according to multiple reports.

Northern Ohio (D-III): Ohio Northern University is accepting applications for a low income position. We are looking for someone with LB or DL ​​coaching experience. Playing LB or DL ​​is preferred, but not required. This is a 10 month position and has its own recruitment area. The compensation includes an allowance, accommodation and some meals. Send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Co-Defensive Coordinator Cody Cruzen ([email protected]).

Alabama: Nick Saban’s search for a new strike coordinator reportedly takes him to the Pacific Northwest.

Sacred Heart (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Oregon staffer Nigel Madison is joining the defensive staff.

Delaware (FCS): Rocco DiMeco has joined the staff as a linebackers coach and will also assist on the team’s special teams. DiMeco comes to UD after spending the 2022 season as a special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Long Island University (FCS – NY).

Juniata (D-III – PA): Juniata College is seeking applicants for a Full-Time Assistant Football Coach/Defense Coordinator. In this role, you will assist the Head Soccer Coach in all facets of the program, including but not limited to: Coaching all aspects of the defense; Coaching a job group; game and practice preparation and planning; Scouting and video jamming; Recruiting qualified student-athletes; and Academic guidance of student-athletes. Interested candidates should apply on the Juniata College Job Portal page by using this link.

Southeastern State of Oklahoma (D-II): Karson Green has accepted the offensive line/recruitment coordinator role, per source. Green has had previous stops in Central Oklahoma, UMASS and SWOSU.

LA Chargers: Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly to be new offensive coordinator on Brandon Staley’s staff

Lycoming (D-III – PA): Lycoming College is seeking candidates for Offensive Coordinator. This position is part of the full-time assistant football coaching staff that specializes specifically as an offensive coordinator. Ideally, this person will coach either the Quarterbacks or the Offensive Line. Interested candidates should apply on the Lycoming College Employment Opportunities page by using this link. No phone calls please.

Gardner-Webb (FCS – NC): Gardner-Webb University has two graduate assistant positions open. One for attack and one for defense. This position will pay for your graduate school. Interested applicants may email DFO Madison Hunsaker at [email protected]

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Eastern Illinois has multiple Operations/Recruiting Quality Control openings. These are VOLUNTEER functions. Responsibilities may include, but are not limited to: database management, recruiting strategy, creative media, on-campus recruiting, soccer logistics, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach/Director of Soccer Operations. If interested, please send a resume, references and any work samples to Director of Football Operations Caleb Selk at [email protected] with “Operations/Recruiting Quality Control” in the subject line. No phone calls please.

North Greenville (D-II – SC): North Greenville University is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Running Backs coach. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program such as recruiting your own area, tearing down movies, etc. Partial meals and a housing option are included. All interested candidates, please send a resume of at least three recommendations to Director of Football Operations Thomas Liebenow at [email protected]

State of Norfolk (FCS – VA): According to sources, Lamont Butler has accepted the position of defensive line coach at Norfolk State. Butler previously served as the defensive coordinator at Concordia-Chicago (D-III – IL).

Campbellsville (NAIA – KY): Campbellsville University has an immediate opening for a wide receiver coach. This is a full-time position. Must demonstrate successful college coaching and recruiting experience. Must have a college education and character consistent with working at a Christian university. No calls are taken. Resumes will be accepted until 2/2/23. Send resume to Head Coach Perry Thomas at [email protected]

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking an assistant coach to work with the cornerbacks. This position includes an allowance and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support, and recruiting. The review of applications begins immediately and continues until the vacancy is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at [email protected]

Detroit Lions: ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden will join Detroit in the same role. Heiden had been with the Cardinals in various roles since 2013.

Bethany (NAIA – KS): Chance Clatterbuck has accepted the job of assistant offensive line coach with the Swedes after spending the past two years with Salina South HS (KS). Before that, he was a line coach at Perry HS in Gilbert, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals: The team has requested an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their job as head coach, Tom Pelissero tweeted.

LaGrange (D-III-GA): An old Division III coordinator is the new head coach at LaGrange.

Kansas: Quentin Carter, who served as a licensed assistant on the Nebraska staff last season, has accepted the same role with the Jayhawks.

Yuba (JC – CA): Mike Pomfret has accepted the head coaching job at Yuba College. Pomfret was previously a linebackers/run game coordinator at Allan Hancock College (Santa Maria, CA).

Arizona Cardinals: The organization has asked to interview Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for the head coaching job.

Kansas: Zac Barton, who spent the past five seasons at Kent State as a special teams coordinator/coach for tight ends, joins the staff as a special teams analyst, tweets Adam Rittenberg.

Virginia: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that senior analyst Adam Mims is expected to be promoted to the vacant spot on the staff. Matt Zenitz tweeted the same thing.

Temple: Temple has an immediate opening for a graduate assistant in the defense line. Please forward all resumes to Antoine Smith at [email protected]

South Alabama: Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson reportedly joins the staff as corners coach.

LA Chargers: Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to speak with the Chargers for the opening of their offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Dallas Cowboys: Kellen Moore will not return as offensive coordinator. His replacement is already in the building.

UTEP: Sources tell FootballScoop that an offensive coordinator change is imminent at UTEP.

Colorado: Deion Sanders confirmed over the weekend that both former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and former FAU head coach Willie Taggart will both join him in Colorado. Zimmer was a staffer at Jackson State last season in an analyst role, and both have been previously reported.

Georgia South: Georgia Southern is looking for an offensive graduate assistant to work with the offensive line. Want to fill the vacancy immediately. Interested candidates can send their materials to [email protected]

Jim Harbaugh: The Harbaugh-NFL drama may not be over yet.

Florida: Former Auburn Offensive Coordinator Eric Kiesau reportedly joins Billy Napier and the Gators.

