Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Closes ITA Kickoff Weekend 4-0 Sweep of Nevada





The Ole Miss men’s tennis team concluded a tough weekend of action at the ITA Kickoff event in Charlottesville, with the Rebels beating (3-1) Nevada (0-3) by a 4-0 sweep on Sunday. Spearheading the dominant Rebel performance was the tandem of Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen, who helped secure the Rebels’ doubles victory, while also both taking straight-set singles victories en route to a 4-0 scoreline in favor of Ole Miss. “It felt great to win with the team,” said Lithen. “All teams can play, but I feel we can improve some things to compete well with the SEC teams in a few weeks.” freshman Noah Schlagenhauf continued to shine for the Rebels as well, earning his fourth consecutive singles win for the side and remaining undefeated this year. Schlagenhauf has yet to lose a set of collegiate singles and win all four of his matches this season in straight sets. To start the morning off right, the Rebels went to court for doubles against the Wolfpack to set the tone early. No. 1 doubles partners Nikola Slavic and Luke Engelhardt did just that, en route to a 6-2 win to give the Rebels a victory away from the game’s double point. After going up 4-0 to open their game, John Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk got the job done for the Rebels, taking a 6-3 victory to secure the team’s double and put Ole Miss ahead 1-0 from the start of the game. Freshman Isac Strmberg and Noah Schlagenhauf saw their doubles unfinished. Ole Miss opened the singles match with the same intensity they showed in doubles, with five of the six Rebels winning the opening set of their respective match. Leading the charge was Noah Schlagenhauf playing in the No. 5 singles ranking, as the freshman once again made quick work of his opponent to earn another outright singles victory in his fledgling career. Junk and Lithen would follow up the freshman’s victory on Court 5 with their own victories to take the game in favor of the Rebels. First it was Junk who picked up a 6-3, 6-4 victory for the side before Lithen secured the Rebel sweep with a 7-5, 6-2 victory in the number 2 position. “When I look at my own game, I actually felt pretty bad,” said Lithen. “Sometimes you just have to play with what you have that day and just mentally dig deep. I was able to do that and now we are looking forward to a great home weekend against Columbia starting Friday. Next one The Rebels now return to Oxford to kick off what will be an eight-game homestand spanning the month of February and early March. The squad will be put to the test right away on Friday, Feb. 3, when the Rebels play host to No. 21 ranked Columbia at the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center at 5 p.m. CT. They will then face a rapid turnaround to face a formidable foe in Tulane at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday. Ole Miss 4, Nevada 0 Doubles

Nikola Slavic / Luke Engelhardt (OM) def. Coupu/N’Tcha (NEV) 6-2

John Hallquist Lithes/ Simon Junk (OM) def. Benn/Zisswiller (NEV) 6-3

Isaac Strmberg/ Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) v. Liborio/Kadiri Hassani (NEV) 5-4 unfinished Order of Finish: 1, 2 Single people

Nikola Slavic (OM) vs. Pedro Liborio (NEV) 6-4, 4-3 unfinished

Defeats John Hallquist Lithuanian (OM). Delmas N’Tcha (NEV) 7-5, 6-2

Simon Junk (OM) def. Matheo Coupu (NEV) 6-3, 6-4

Luke Engelhardt (OM) vs. Youssef Kadiri Hassani (NEV) (9) 6-7, 3-3 unfinished

Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Satchel Benn (NEV) 6-4, 6-2

Isac Strmberg (OM) vs. Loris Zisswiller (NEV) 7-5, 1-6 unfinished Order of Finish: 5, 3, 2 Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hottytoddy.com/2023/01/30/ole-miss-mens-tennis-closes-out-ita-kickoff-weekend-with-4-0-sweep-of-nevada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos