Bo Horvat trading has a huge effect in fantasy hockey

It finally happened. After months of speculation about a contract stalemate and weeks of trade talks, the Canucks traded captain Bo Horvat to the Islanders for winger Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round pick. The impact of this fantasy hockey trade could be huge.

The Canucks got the requested pieces and the Islands took the most valuable trade piece off the board. The price seems high – the Islands are not guaranteed a playoff spot, and their already shallow prospect pool just lost arguably their best prospect. The transaction makes much more sense if the islands plan to re-contract Horvat, which will certainly cost them a large chunk of their capacity. GM Lou Lamoriello may be old-fashioned, but he’s not against handing out big checks – he signed Ilya Kovalchuk for 15 years, Patrick Marleau for three years when he was 37 years old and even Nikita Zaitsev (!) for seven years. year.

Here’s your trade breakdown for my fellow poolies. (Update: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said Aatu Raty will initially go to AHL Abbotsford. The story and effect on his fantasy value have been updated.)

It’s Horvat

The general rule of thumb with any blockbuster trade – and this one qualifies, given the league-wide interest in Horvat – is that the team that gets the best player usually wins the trade.

Horvat immediately strengthens an Isles roster struggling to win faceoffs, improves a power play that ranks 31st in the league and gives coach Lane Lambert a lot of flexibility in building his lines.

Horvat’s usage is unlikely to change that much, but there will be a transition period when he leaves the only organization he’s ever known. What has made Horvat so good this season – second in faceoff wins (625) and eighth in goals (31) – should translate well as long as he plays a lot of minutes and plays the bumper position on the power play.

We can expect a small hit in Horvat’s goals as the Isles don’t have the same type of playmakers to feed him on the power play, but Wrist shot from Horvat has improved tremendously this season. He is dangerous downhill on both sides, having previously relied on his toe to force his way into the net, and his ability to score from mid-range and from a variety of angles should see a dramatic drop in goal-scoring should help prevent. The spike in shooting rate Horvat is experiencing this season isn’t wholly dependent on which team he’s playing for, and as we saw in January with five goals in 13 games, his success rate had already started to drop before the trade.

The Islands would be wise to use Horvat in the same way he has been used by the Canucks all season, and should Horvat line up with Mathew Barzal (more on that later), see if his strike zone shoots up.

Barzal starts in the strike zone 84.62 percent of the time, compared to just 49.52 percent for Horvat at 5-on-5, according to naturalstattrick.com. That should be a boon for Horvat, as it frees up some of his defensive responsibilities, and in recent years he’s actually been misplaced as a two-way player.

The ripple effect

The bigger impact of the Horvat trade is how its usage will affect the rest of the islands lineup. Neither the Isles nor Canucks play until after the all-star break. We’ll see how the new lines turn out, but the best move might be to move Casey Cizikas back to center and move Barzal to the wing. Barzal has never been good in striker position, and relinquishing center ice to Horvat could give Barzal more freedom to create offensively as he doesn’t have to worry about defending low.

Cizikas currently plays on par with Barzal, mainly to take face-offs, but their skills don’t match. Simply putting Horvat in Anthony Beauvillier’s spot and having Horvat and Cizikas seems like an unnecessary move, and Cizikas is probably better off in a bottom six role.

Can you imagine Barzal, a right-hander with elite playing skills, being the odd one out with Horvat, a left-hander with good finishing ability? That’s a goalkeeper’s nightmare, and it gives the Isles another line that can score and allows them to keep Brock Nelson and Anders Lee together throughout.

If Horvat ends up with Barzal, it will give Barzal a huge fantasy boost. Defensive matchups will be a bigger problem for the opposition as the Isles have two scorelines which will provide more opportunities for Nelson and Lee.

A power play with those four forwards, along with Noah Dobson on point – he’s expected to return after the All-Star Game – should quickly turn their power play into one of the best units in the league if they can build some chemistry.

The Islands alternated between Pageau and Kyle Palmieri as the fifth player on their top-flight unit, who have between them scored 16 goals to Horvat’s 31. The Islands rank 16th in shot attempts per 60 minutes on the power play, while the Canucks rank fifth. Horvat will certainly help improve the islands.

The emptiness of the Canucks

Whether Rick Tocchet presented Horvat for a potential trade or was really under pressure to play him more than 25 shifts and more than 20 minutes a night, Horvat’s departure leaves a huge void. The upside is that the Canucks’ lineup paints a pretty clear picture: Elias Pettersson will be their undisputed No. 1 center going forward, and JT Miller will play full-time center.

This will not change much at the same strength. The Canucks’ main shortcoming is their defensive corps, so they will still collapse. Losing their best face-off man will make it harder, not easier.

In power play, Horvat’s absence will be most felt as he has truly been one of the best in the league in man advantage.

Everyone’s production will take a hit, especially Miller, who scored 22 of his 44 points on the power play. Pettersson is in a more interesting spot as it may allow him to take more shots, and he only scored his first power play goal of the season against the Jackets on Friday. It also opens a spot for Brock Boeser to rejoin the top unit, who had bumped Andrei Kuzmenko at the start of the season. Boeser may be the only one who benefits.

About Raty and Beauvillier:

Raty was featured in this week’s head-to-head fantasy primer for Week 17, and a move to the Canucks opens up opportunities he might not have had on Long Island.

For starters, the islands had a lot of depth in the middle. Being in contention for a playoff spot means that experience is emphasized over development.

The Canucks are the complete opposite. They change direction (again) and they have gained a prospect who can now intervene. In 12 games with the Isles, Raty looked like he had progressed, even playing a few shifts with Barzal in his last game. Originally paired with a first round talent, Raty dropped to 52nd overall in the 2021 NHL draft due to issues with his skating, hockey IQ and effort level. He played as a minor in the world juniors in 2020 but was dropped in 2021 and recovered in 2022 to score 10 points in seven games.

Canucks GM Patrick Allvin announced after the trade that Raty would be assigned to AHL Abbotsford, though it may be temporary with the impending all-star break, and the Canucks don’t play until Monday. If Raty is recalled after the weekend, the Canucks will be eager to see what impact Raty can make right away, as their goal is to be as competitive as possible and avoid a full rebuild.

The Canucks lack depth in center and have been forced to play minor leaguer Sheldon Dries on their second power play unit, so they could definitely use an extra body. Raty is ideal for playing the bottom six minutes as he gets used to the NHL game and centers the second power play unit to show off his offensive wares. Raty went from a fringe fantasy asset to one that has a sneaky advantage in deeper leagues as long as he can stay in the Canucks lineup.

As for Beauvillier, it’s at the point of his career that what you see is what you get. He is a fast winger who can play on either side but struggles to finish. But with Ilya Mikheyev out for the season due to ACL surgery, look to Beauvillier for some top-six opportunities.

Conor Garland is likely to move up on the depth chart, while Beauvillier is likely to replace Lane Pederson on Pettersson’s line. Hopefully playing with Pettersson or even Miller can unlock Beauvillier’s attacking potential, but after years of toiling with a high-end playmaker at Barzal and only 18 goals in any given season, don’t get too excited.

TL; DR, give me the spark notes for fantasy:

Bo Horvat: Wait, any concerns about usage are negated by improvements in his individual skill

terms: Trending up, with maybe a regular role and PP2 opportunities if he stays with the NHL Canucks

Anthony Beauvillier: Hold, has yet to prove he can be a scoring winger

Matthew Barzal: Trending up, with Horvat as a potential linemate

Brock Nelson/Anders Lee: Rising slightly, with Horvat/Barzal potentially taking out more difficult D matchups

Jean Gabriel Pageau: Downward trend, with a lot of confrontation work for Horvat

Brock Boeser: Trending up, possibly joining PP1 again

Elia Pettersson: Wait, possibly more shooting opportunities now that Horvat is gone

JT Miller: Downtrend due to its reliance on power play production