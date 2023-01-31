No. 18 Mens Golf leads after first round at Southwestern Invitational





WESTLAKE VILLAGE, California. freshman Jacob Sosa achieved a school-record 18-hole rating of 11-under-par 61 to take the No. 18 Texas Men’s Golf team to an 18-under-par 270 on Monday and the opening round lead at the Southwestern Invitational in North Ranch Country Club. Sosa’s 61 eclipsed the previous school record of 63 set by four players, including Gavin Hall (2016-17), Brandon Stone (2012-13), David Gossett (2000 NCAA Championship) and Justin Leonard (1994 NCAA Championship). Sosa recorded three eagles and five birdies with no bogey during his round on Monday. His 61 was a tournament and course record and the lowest round of 18 holes ever played at North Ranch Country Club. Texas has a five-stroke lead after the first 18 holes over No. 5 Arizona State (275), while Oregon is third (284). The 12-team field at the Southwestern Invitational consists of five teams ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches’ Poll (November 18). Sosa owns a four-stroke cushion in the individual standings after the opening round. Arizona State’s Luke Potter is second to a 7-under-par 65 map. The trio of freshmen Keaton Wo San Diego State’s Shea Lague and Arizona State’s Michael Mjaaseth are tied for third with 5-under-par 67. The Southwestern Invitational continues with 18 holes on Tuesday, January 31. Texas will be paired with Pepperdine, Georgia and USC for Tuesday’s second round, with tee times starting at 10 a.m. Central (8 a.m. Pacific) from the first tee. The lineup freshman Jacob Sosa posted a school record on 18 holes of 11 under par 61 and owns a four-stroke cushion in the individual standings. He made three eagles, five birdies and no bogeys that afternoon. Sosa-carded eagles on holes 2 (par-4), 4 (par-5) and 12 (par-5) and birdies on holes 8, 11, 15, 17 and 18.

posted a school record on 18 holes of 11 under par 61 and owns a four-stroke cushion in the individual standings. He made three eagles, five birdies and no bogeys that afternoon. Sosa-carded eagles on holes 2 (par-4), 4 (par-5) and 12 (par-5) and birdies on holes 8, 11, 15, 17 and 18. freshman Keaton Wo fired a 5-under-par 67 and is tied for third in the individual standings. Vo made the turn at 4-under in his round. After a pair of birdies and a pair of bogeys in his first eight holes on the back nine, he made a No. 18 birdie to close out the day. Vo recorded a total of eight birdies in the afternoon.

fired a 5-under-par 67 and is tied for third in the individual standings. Vo made the turn at 4-under in his round. After a pair of birdies and a pair of bogeys in his first eight holes on the back nine, he made a No. 18 birdie to close out the day. Vo recorded a total of eight birdies in the afternoon. freshman Christian Maas got a 4-under-par 68 and is tied for sixth in the individual standings. Maas recovered from a double bogey on hole 2 to record one eagle (par-4 No. 7) and five birdies against a bogey on hole 8 over his last 16 holes on Monday.

got a 4-under-par 68 and is tied for sixth in the individual standings. Maas recovered from a double bogey on hole 2 to record one eagle (par-4 No. 7) and five birdies against a bogey on hole 8 over his last 16 holes on Monday. To graduate Brian Stark recorded a 2-over-par 74 on his Texas debut and is tied for 33rd in the individual standings. He made four birdies that afternoon.

recorded a 2-over-par 74 on his Texas debut and is tied for 33rd in the individual standings. He made four birdies that afternoon. Senior Travis Vic recorded a 7-over-par 79 and is tied for 62nd place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/1/31/mens-golf-no-18-mens-golf-leads-after-first-round-at-southwestern-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos