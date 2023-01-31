Steve Smith makes Aussie cricket history with Allan Border Medal triumph





Steve Smith won the Allan Border Medal for the fourth time. Image: Getty Steve Smith has become only the third Australian cricketer to win the prestigious Allan Border Medal four times, teaming with former former captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke to achieve the feat. Smith was named Men’s Cricketer of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday night, while Beth Mooney was named Female Player of the Year. Smith scored 171 votes from players, umpires and media in the past 12 months, he easily beat Travis Head (144) and David Warner (141) to tie Ponting and Clarke for most Allan Border Medal wins. It comes after Smith made the key decision to change his batting technique for the Australian summer, leading to an unbeaten 200 against the West Indies – his highest Test score in three years. IN PHOTOS: Players and partners shine at Australian Cricket Awards ‘COULD BE SEPARATED’: Usman Khawaja’s brutal confession about wife ‘EMBARRASSING’: Cricket world in disbelief over ‘unforgivable’ blunder He then scored 104 at the SCG against South Africa and has averaged 71.92 in Test matches over the past 12 months. In all formats of the game, he averaged over 55 over the past year. “I hope there’s more to come,” he told reporters on Monday evening. “That’s what I strive for every day, to be the best player I can be. “I’ve been doing some adjustments for the past six months. It took me a while to do, I had to process a few things. It’s starting to work well for me. Hopefully I can just keep getting better.” When asked if he equals Ponting and Clarke, Smith said, “It really humbles me, it makes me feel pretty old.” For these reasons, I am definitely not playing the game. “I play to be the best player I can be and to help my team succeed whether I play for Australia, New South Wales or the Sixers.” Smith also won the top individual award in Australian men’s cricket in 2015, 2018 and 2021. Ponting won the top prize in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009, while Clarke won it in 2005, 2009, 2012 and 2013. Story continues Smith made 1524 runs in all three formats during the voting period, the most of any Aussie player. Only Marnus Labuschagne equaled his total of four centuries. Beth Mooney wins Belinda Clarke Medal Mooney received 129 votes to receive the Belinda Clark Award for the second time in her career. Meg Lanning came in second with 110 votes, while all-rounder Tahlia McGrath came in third with 95. Mooney was also named Women’s ODI Player Of The Year after scoring a career-high 133 in her most recent ODI to help Australia complete a clean sweep against Pakistan. “Cricket you don’t play to win these trophies or for personal accolades, you play for team success, and we certainly had a lot of that this year, which was great to be a part of,” said Mooney. “Given the beginning of (the year), I didn’t think I’d play too much after that (broken jaw) incident.” Usman Khawaja was named the inaugural Shane Warne Men’s Test Player Of The Year, while David Warner was named the Men’s ODI Player Of The Year. Marcus Stoinis was named Men’s T20I Player of the Year. Beth Mooney and Steve Smith pose with their medals after the 2023 Australian Cricket Awards. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) Australia Cricket Awards winners: Belinda Clark Award – Beth Mooney (129 votes)

Allan Border Medal – Steve Smith (171 votes)

Women’s ODI Player of the Year – Beth Mooney

Women’s T20I Player of the Year – Tahlia McGrath

Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year – Usman Khawaja

Men’s ODI Player of the Year – David Warner

Men’s T20I Player of the Year – Marcus Stoinis

Female Domestic Player of the Year – Annabel Sutherland

Men’s National Player of the Year – Michael Neser

Betty Wilson Young Cricket Player of the Year – Courtney Seppel

Bradman Young Cricket Player of the Year – Lance Morris

Community Champion Award – Usman Khawaja

Woolworths Cricket Blaster of the Year – Mabel Tovey

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees – Marg Jennings and Ian Redpath with AAP

