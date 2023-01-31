Miami Hurricanes 2023 Football Schedule Announced





The ACC has released the 2023 football schedule for all teams, including the Miami Hurricanes. The Canes will look to turn things around after struggling with a 5-7 season in 2022. There is still plenty of talent on the roster and a LOT of new faces to help move things in a positive direction. The key, of course, is improving on offense and curtailing the myriad of explosive moves allowed on defense. But that should be easy to do…right? The full ACC slate is here: The first month of the roster has actually been known for a while. Based on the announced dates of several games, we already knew that the list for September would look like this: vs Miami (OH) on FRIDAY, September 1 (date change from September 2 in today’s announcement)

vs Texas A&M on September 9 (home-and-home series second leg)

vs Bethune-Cookman on THURSDAY, September 14 (most recent addition to complete non-conference schedule)

in the temple on September 23 Hosting Texas A&M is, clearly and understandably, the biggest game of the non-conference season. Miami dropped a 17-9 game in College Station last year and looks set to reverse that result in 2023. Other Miami, Bethune-Cookman (without Ed Reed…..yikes) and Temple should all be big wins for Miami. But I, like you, have seen Miami play in 2022, so I’m not assuming anything. Canes’ full ACC schedule is here: Week 5 BYE WEEK Week 6 Georgia Tech in Miami, October 7 Week 7 Miami in North Carolina, October 14 Week 8 Clemson in Miami, October 21 Week 9 Virginia in Miami, October 28 Week 10 Miami, North Carolina, November 4 Week 12 Louisville in Miami, November 18 Week 13 Miami at Boston College, FRIDAY, November 24 ACC Championship Game – December 3 As for the ACC portion of the schedule, this is the first year of the new era. The ACC will go to a 3 plus 5 model from 2023. Each team plays their trio of tentpole/cornerstone opponents annually and rotates against 5 of the remaining 10 teams each year. It is NOT a regular every two years with the other 10 teams, but each team plays the other teams twice every 4 years, one home and one away. To recap, Miami’s tentpoles are Florida State (duh), Louisville (huh?) and Boston College (what?). I wrote about this when this structure was announced, but this was actually Miami and FSU has to play annually and…whatever is left Miami will just have to take. On top of those tent poles, the additional ACC opponents are Clemson, Georgia Tech, in North Carolina, in NC State and Virginia. Clearly the headliner here is Clemson returning to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since the 58-0 loss that sacked Al Golden in 2015. North Carolina and NC State would probably be next on that group’s highlight list. And a special nod to Virginia, who always finds ways to play Miami tough. Miami in the state of Florida is always a game to circle on the calendar, so go ahead and do it now. There you have it. The full program for the 2023 season. Discuss away.

