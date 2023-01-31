Off the Record Bobby Hull treated fans to great hockey and more | News, sports, jobs

Of the interesting jobs I’ve had over the years, one of the most interesting was working as a guard for the Minnesota Fighting Saints hockey team during their first year with the World Hockey Association.

That first season, the City of St. Paul was building the new St. Paul Civic Center when the WHA season began, so the Fighting Saints played for a few weeks at the old St. Paul Auditorium, home of the old minor league St. Paul Saints. They decorated the old room as best they could, for example by replacing the chicken wire above the shelves with Plexiglas, but there was not much they could do about the tiny changing cubicles.

The players barely had room to change in the dressing rooms, so an area was set up outside the dressing rooms with benches where they could bend and tape their sticks and stretch out a bit before the game. The area was cordoned off with large curtains, but there was little privacy. My job was to stand in front of the dressing room door, which was just a curtain, and keep out curious fans and others who didn’t belong there. That allowed me to see a lot of what was going on.

One day the Winnipeg Jets were in town. The Jets were led by Bobby Hull, who had already earned a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Chicago Blackhawks. His signing with the Winnipeg team gave the young WHA a big credibility boost. Whenever he was in town, the crowd was bigger and the mob of autograph seekers more passionate.

Early one evening, before the crowds arrived, I was at my post outside the dressing room and Bobby Hull walked out with no shirt on. He wasn’t a big man, only 5-10 and 190 pounds or so, but he looked like he was sculpted by Michelangelo. He was built like a Greek god. It was especially impressive considering that professional athletes didn’t spend much time strength training in those days. He was all natural.

Before another game, a hockey stick vendor came to deliver a shipment of sticks. Hull, of course, had one of the hardest hit shots in the game and he went through a lot of sticks. He had his sticks specially designed. The tips of his sticks were tapered so that they resembled an ax blade, and the curvature of the blade was just the way he wanted it.

The stick seller had about four dozen sticks for Hull and he tested them all the same way. He grabbed a stick, placed the tip of the stick on the ground and pushed down. The first stick went “CRACK!” Hull smiled apologetically at the salesman and picked up the second stick. “CRACK!” Stick after stick would go “CRACK!” Of the four dozen, about 12 sticks held firm and were strong enough to withstand his blow shot.

Hull did not get angry with the seller or complain about the quality of the sticks. He seemed almost shy.

But what I remember most about Hull was the way he treated the fans. As I said, the kids gathered en masse outside the locker room after the games. One day, when the St. Paul Civic Center finally opened, a crowd of children waited patiently for Hull to come out. Other players, many players no one had ever heard of before or since, slipped out the door, saw the kids, put their coats in front of their faces, and hurried out before anyone would ask for an autograph.

When Hull came out he smiled and held court. He stayed for 45 minutes or more, signing each autograph, answering questions from the children and asking them questions about himself.

“You play hockey? Which level?” he would ask. “What position do you play in?” He would have small conversations.

“Have you ever argued?” a child asked him. “I Can’t Fight,” said Hull, raising a clenched fist. His little finger was erect. “I broke my finger once and I can’t bend it. I can’t make a fist.”

Hull was the biggest star in hockey and he spent as much time as possible interacting with all those kids.

Hull died Monday at the age of 84. News reports of his death mentioned that he was having legal troubles, accused of beating and abusing his wives, and those allegations should not be ignored.

But I’ll always remember the Golden Jet talking so patiently to the kids in front of the dressing rooms in St. Paul that made them feel special. That takes a special man.

Kevin Sweeney is a retired editor for the New Ulm Journal.