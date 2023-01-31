Sports
Seth Thomas named SCAC Player of the Week
SETH THOMAS OF CENTENARY COLLEGE, a senior forward from Kilgore, Texas has been named SCAC Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played Monday, January 23 through Sunday, January 29. SCAC Men’s Basketball Release (Week 12)
THOMAS led the men to an undefeated weekend at home in the Gold Dome, beating Southwestern 71-52 on Friday night and beating Texas Lutheran 72-51 on Sunday. He averaged an assertive 18.0 points per game, culminating in a 23 point win over the Bulldogs. Thomas shot 56.0 percent from the field this week to connect 14-of-25 from the field. He also had 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists per game on the week. After a perfect weekend of SCAC play, the Gents are 8-4 in the conference standings, 14-6 overall.
Other notable achievements in the SCAC:
Higher guard Andrew Nguyen of St Thomas led the Celts in their undefeated weekend against Texas Lutheran and Southwestern, averaging 12.5 points per game. Nguyen scored 25 over two games and added 1.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game. junior security guard Joshua Joe of Austin College averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game last week as the Roos split a pair of SCAC games. Freshman security guard Dinari Boykin from Colorado led the Tigers with 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, as they fell short in both games last weekend.
|SCAC Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
|Week 1
|Seth Thomas, Centenary College
|Week 2
|Nick Anderson, University of St Thomas
|Week 3
|Kamden Ross, Schreiner University
|Week 4
|Calvin Williams IV, University of St Thomas
|Week 5
|Scott Ruegg, Colorado College
|Week 6
|Calvin Williams IV, University of St Thomas
|Week 7
|Jacob Harvey, Trinity University
|Week 8
|Seth Thomas, Centenary College
|Week 9
|Kamden Ross, Schreiner University
|Week 10
|Calvin Williams IV, University of St Thomas
|Week 11
|Brock Luechtefeld of Southwestern University
|Week 12
|Seth Thomas, Centenary College
|
