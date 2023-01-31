Tennis: The Huskies are eliminated by the Eagles in the season opener







UConn Women’s Tennis host Bryant, Wesleyan and Sacred Heart at UConn kick off against Bryant on Friday, September 16, 2022. Over the weekend, UConn won 12-5 in singles and 8-1 in doubles. Photo by Izzi Barton/Daily Campus. After a disappointing finish to last season in the Big East playoffs, the University of Connecticut tennis team looked set to take a new path and start winning in the 2023 season. Unfortunately for the team, that was not the intention, as the Huskies were completely outscored by Boston College in a 7-0 loss. In fact, UConn failed to even take a set against a dominant Eagles squad, making it a frustrating loss for the Connecticut women. UConn, despite starting pretty strong last season, at one point finished 7-3 overall, finished the season a mediocre 9-11 and lost eight of their last 10 meetings. However, that didn’t stop them from seeing some success in the playoffs; they managed a decisive 4–0 victory over Villanova in the first round of the conference tournament before being swept 0–4 by St. Johns University in the next round. Hoping to wash that sour taste out of their mouths and enter a new season with new hope and anticipation, the women tried to make the Friday meeting at Chestnut Hill competitive, but the power of the BC Eagles wouldn’t allow it. From the start, it seemed like UConn couldn’t gain momentum. It was on display all day as they lost all three of their doubles matches to kick things off. Both teams of Olivia Wright and Maria Constantinou (Doubles 1) and Aleksandra Karamyshe and Isabel Petri Bere (Doubles 2) kept pace with their opponents by going 6-4 scores each, but it only went downhill from there. Doubles 3 lost 6-2, and BC’s singles 1 and 2, Marice Aguiar and Seren Agar, respectively, defeated their UConn counterparts, Wright and Constantinou. Karamyshe had the most competitive set of the singles portion of the event, a match against the Eagles singles 3 Stephanie Sanchez, but still fell in straight sets, 7-5 and 7-6. There was no more resistance for the Huskies lineup to muster as Bere, Caroline Cook and Cameron Didion all lost in straight sets as did everyone before them, ending Connecticut’s weekend as one that went completely sideways . This loss to the Huskies is no disgrace, however; Boston College has regularly dominated UConn. Their loss in Chestnut Hill will hopefully serve as a reminder that there’s more work to be done as the season progresses and that when they get back up after a brutal loss like this, they’ll get stronger. The Huskies hope to use this experience to propel them to victory in their next meeting against Fairfield University on Wednesday in Manchester, Connecticut.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailycampus.com/2023/01/31/tennis-the-huskies-get-blanked-by-the-eagles-in-season-opener/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos