Gophers rise to No. 1 in men’s hockey polls





The Gophers men’s hockey team, which won 8-0, 6-3 at Michigan State this weekend, is #1 in both the US College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls released Monday. Minnesota (20-7-1) received 38 of 50 votes for first place the USCHO poll and 27 of 35 first-place votes in the USA Today / USA Hockey Rankings. The Gophers took over first place from St. Cloud State (18-8-0), which was swept 5-3, 6-3 at Minnesota Duluth last weekend. No. 2 Quinnipiac (3-20-3), No. 3 Boston University (6/19/0), No. 4 Denver (20-7-0) and St. Cloud State round out the top five in both polls. The Big Ten has six of the seven teams in the top 20 of the USCHO poll. Joining the Gophers are No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 17 Michigan State and No. 20 Notre Dame. Minnesota State Mankato, with an eight-game winning streak, is No. 13 in both polls. In the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula the NCAA uses to select and rank its 16-team tournament, the Gophers remain No. 1, followed by Quinnipiac, Boston University, Michigan and St. Cloud State. No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Gophers women coming up The Gophers women’s team remained No. 3 in the USCHO poll and play host to a major WCHA series on Friday and Saturday when top-ranked Ohio State, the defending champions, visit Knight Arena. Minnesota has a two-point lead in the WCHA standings over the Buckeyes. Ohio State (24-2-2) received 14 of 20 votes for first place the USCHO poll, number 2 ahead of Yale (21-1-1). Rounding out the top five are the Gophers (22-3-2), who won Minnesota Duluth 3-1 and 4-3 in Duluth this weekend; Colgate (22-4-1) and Northeast (24-2-1). Other WCHA ranked teams included No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, No. 8 Wisconsin, and No. 14 St. Cloud State. USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine’s Women’s Survey will be published Tuesday. WCHA honors two Gophers Gophers goalie Skylar Vetter and freshman forward Josefin Bouveng earned WCHA weekly honors for their performances in Minnesota’s Duluth sweep. Vetter was named goalkeeper of the week for the sixth time this season after saving 55 of the 59 shots she faced against the Bulldogs. The Lakeville sophomore has won 11 straight starts and improved to 19-3-2 with a 1.71 goals against average and a 0.927 save percentage. Bouveng was named rookie of the week after conceding a goal and an assist over the weekend. The native of Vassunda, Sweden, has nine goals and six assists this season, including a goal in each of the past four conference series.

