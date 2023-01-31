Was the failure of the Hockey World Cup in India a missed opportunity? | Sports news

Bhubaneswar, India The glimmer of hope that saw the Indian men’s field hockey team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as it defeated Germany en route to winning a bronze medal was short-lived.

The enthusiasm and excitement with which hosts India entered this year’s FIH Hockey World Cup was extinguished on January 22 with a 5-4 defeat to New Zealand. India, sixth in the world rankings, performed below average and finished ninth generally level with Argentina.

The exit is the latest in a series of blows to the sport in the country that won eight Olympic gold from 1928 to 1980 (six between 1928 and 1956) and holds the overall record for the best performance in the Olympic Games with 83 wins in 134 games.

After the disappointing World Cup showing, hockey commentators and enthusiasts have focused on the poor performance of the players and the politics involved in the game.

The Indian team has not reached the semi-finals of a World Cup since the last time won the tournament in 1975. It failed to qualify for the 2008 Olympics. Host India was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup, which Belgium won, and this year the team failed to reach the quarter-finals.

Concerned about the future of the team, we are now looking at addressing the issues and concerns for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the upcoming Asian Games, which are Olympic qualifiers, this year, Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India and former captain , narrated Indian news agencies. The main concern right now is the team’s limited exposure and lack of practice in open tournaments, which could help improve their game.

He said the team failed to capitalize on one of his perceived strengths to score from penalties. The team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, has was criticized for poor use of penalty corners (five out of 26), inconsistent appearance, loss of possession at key moments and weak defence. Injuries to two key players, midfielder Hardik Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, did not help.

Substandard infrastructure

India’s southeastern state of Odisha, which has given the country some of its top hockey players, including Dilip and Prabodh Tirkey, hosted the World Cup for the second consecutive time. However, the state, while touted as the country’s home for hockey, is still far behind in terms of infrastructure at the international level compared to other countries.

One of the main reasons for the decline of Indian hockey is the limited number of synthetic turf pitches in the country, according to field hockey experts. Even though their number has increased to approx 40 overall in India, including 17 in Odisha, there are much less of these fields compared to European countries in recent years. The rise of the artificial surface puts Indians at a disadvantage as they grow up playing mostly grass. Odisha plans to install at least 24 more artificial turf pitches in the coming years, but some experts believe that this will still not be enough.

The game changed after the introduction of the artificial turf in the 1970s, says Sandeep Mishra, a senior sports journalist from Odisha. It’s more about speed, strength and stamina and less about skill. By the last quarter, our players seem tired and unable to maintain their pace. India dominated world hockey when the game was played on grass and skill was the deciding factor. We could not install enough synthetic turf pitches in our country. Our players usually start their career on grass and are introduced to artificial turf later on.

The state government introduced a school hockey program in April, with one school in each of the 30 districts having a hockey club with 25 to 30 members. These clubs play district-level hockey games every Sunday. In most districts there are also sports academies that scout and train students from villages in sports. Despite these efforts, ground-level infrastructure lags behind compared to other countries.

The average life of a playing field is eight to ten years, but the one in our academy dates back to 2007, said Abraham Kispotta, head of the Hockey Academy in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. It’s in bad shape. We have written to management several times but there has been no improvement. Some of these girls play at the state and national level. How can they train on this turf? Amit Rohidas, the vice-captain of the Indian team, also trained at this academy.

The Odisha government has invested large sums of money in building stadiums, sponsoring the men’s and women’s national teams and jointly owning hockey clubs, but Mishra says the country needs to expose players to more competitive matches.

We practice more and play less, Mishra said. The more tournaments the better, as there is no substitute for real match practice. The domestic tournaments have become almost negligible and fail to attract sponsors and spectators as our top players are kept in camps. I believe that more competitions, at least an optimal number of national and international, will help improve our performance and also create a larger talent pool.

Some pundits lamented the frequent changes of coaching staff and debated whether foreign coaches helped the game in India. Some said the traditional Indian style of hockey, which requires more skill in dribbling and dodging, is being neglected in favor of a more European style taught by foreign coaches.

European-style hockey is like playing carom with more power and strokes, while if you notice the Dhyan Chands game, our traditional style requires more speed and less power, said Chandrashekhar Luthra, an accomplished sports journalist. [Its] best suited for our physique. So that’s where we lose power. Also, these western coaches teach theoretical strategies that are difficult to understand for the players who come from small villages. It’s not the same even with a translator.

A versatile coach, Mishra said, can make or break the players and the game.

It is very important to choose a coach who understands not only the game, but also the players, their psyches, their abilities and skills, their intelligence and backgrounds, he said. The coach must be given a reasonable tenure to perform. In India, coaches are always blamed for the team’s poor performance and too often get fired.

After the failure of this year’s World Cup, Graham Reid, an Australian who helped the team win bronze in the Olympics, resigned as the India coach. This will now lead to another round of hunting for a coach to take the team to the Asian Games.

Failure to revive public interest

Questions have been raised about whether the continued investment in hockey, once seen as India’s national sport, is paying off. Odisha spent $8.2 million to host the 2018 World Cup. The figure spent on the The 2023 World Cup was many times higher at $130 millionincluding money spent on building the largest all-seater hockey stadium in Odishas Rourkela.

However, some argue that Odisha has redoubled its efforts to promote hockey, making the sport state oriented.

Hockey was a highly regarded and loved sport at the national level until the late 1990s, but due to political and personal rivalries, the game was moved to Odisha, Luthra said. This move made the game too regional and state oriented as sponsors, mainly public sector enterprises, started to move to Odisha.

He said this trend slowly led to hockey being viewed as a regional or state game and led to less attention being paid to the game and players.

There are no more national leagues or academies, and so India’s hockey team, which once topped the charts, is now not even a powerhouse in Asia, he said.