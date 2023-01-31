Reigning winner Oscar Tshiebwe in top 20 for Wooden Award





Reigning winner Oscar Tshiebwe was one of the players selected for the men’s Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list announced Monday night. The award is given annually to the best college basketball player in the country. Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9 Kentucky forward, walked away with the men’s side’s Wooden Award last season, becoming the first Kentucky player to win the award since Anthony Davis in 2012. He entered this season as the favorite to win the again, and while Kentucky has been inconsistent most of the season, Tshiebwe still averages 16.6 points and leads the nation in rebounding (13.7 RPG). The heavy favorite coming into February is seen as Purdue’s Zach Edey, the dominant 7-foot-4 center for the best team in the country. Edey is 10th in the nation in scoring (21.4 PPG) and third in rebounding (13.0 RPG), while also blocking 2.3 shots per game and shooting better than 61% from the field. He’s coming off arguably his most impressive performance of the season, finishing with 38 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Michigan State. John R. Wooden Award Postseason Top 20 Name School Height Class Position Armando Bacot North Carolina 6-11 sr. F/C Anthony Davis Detroit Mercy 6-1 sr. G Kendrick Davis Memphis 6-0 sr. G Zach Edey Purdue 7-4 Jr. C Kyle Filipowski Duke 7-0 Fri. C Trayce Jackson Davis Indiana 6-9 sr. F Jaime Jacques Jr. UCLA 6-7 sr. G/F Keyontae Johnson the state of Kansas 6-6 sr. F Mike Miles Jr. TCU 6-2 Jr. G Brandon Miller Alabama 6-9 Fri. F Kris Murray Iowa 6-8 Jr. F Markquis Nowell the state of Kansas 5-8 sr. G Jalen Picket Penn state 6-4 sr. G Marcus Sasser Houston 6-2 sr. G Terquavion Smith NC state 6-4 sof. G Drew Timme Gonzaga 6-10 sr. F Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky 6-9 sr. F Azuolas Tubelis Arizona 6-11 Jr. F Jalen Wilson Kansas 6-8 Jr. F Isaiah Wong Miami (FL) 6-4 Jr. G Four players, including Tshiebwe and Edey, were also on last season’s top 20 list. Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana and Drew Timme of Gonzaga joined Tshiebwe and Edey on both lists, and both are among the top contenders behind Edey. Jackson-Davis averages 27.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.0 blocks in his past four games for a resurgent Hoosiers team, while Timme posts career highs across the board (21.4 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.4 APG) despite Gonzaga not being in his usual position near the top of the rankings. Editors’ Picks Along with Jackson-Davis and Timme, Edey’s toughest competition for the award will likely come from Kansas forward Jalen Wilson. A six-foot-tall forward, Wilson is one of the nation’s biggest breakaway stars this season, averaging 21.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. Wilson has played his best basketball of the season in recent weeks, recording 28.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in his past four games, including a 38-point performance at Kansas State in mid-January. Among the other notable names is Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, the nation’s top scorer. He set the Division I career record for three-pointers earlier this month, while also moving up to No. 2 on the all-time scoring list. The Men’s Wooden Award has been presented every year since 1977, starting with UCLA star Marques Johnson. The Women’s Wooden Award began in 2004 with Duke’s Alana Beard as its first recipient. South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston won the award last season and headlined the season-ending top 20 list, which was also announced Monday night.

