Team India star who slept with teammate’s wife retires from cricket
Team India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday.
Today it is with immense gratitude and humility that I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 was the best years of my life as it was an honor to represent India at the top sport. I am grateful for the opportunities provided to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar, Murali Vijay said in a statement on Twitter.
To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff, it has been an absolute privilege to have played with all of you, and I thank you all for helping me make my dream come true. To cricket fans who have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport will forever cherish the moments I spent with all of you and your support has always been a source of motivation for me, the 38-year-old cricketer added .
I am pleased to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and its business side where I will also continue to participate in the sport I love and continue to challenge myself in new and different environments, said Murali Vijay . I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to the new chapter in my life.
Murali Vijay wore the India jersey in all three formats of the sport, playing 61 Test matches, 17 one-day internationals and nine T20Is in a career spanning over a decade.
The classic batsman made his debut for the national team in 2008 and played his last game for India in 2018 when he was part of the then Virat Kohli-led side against Australia in Perth. The veteran opener’s last T20 appearance was for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2020.
Known for his solid technique against both spin and pace, Murali Vijay’s ability to negate swing in overseas conditions, especially during the 2014 England tour, earned him high praise from pundits and fans alike.
In 105 innings over 61 Tests, Murali Vijay made 3,982 runs at an average of 38.28, including 12 tons and 15 fifties. His highest score of 167 came against Australia in Hyderabad in 2013.
But more than his cricket career, Murali Vijay earned disgrace as he had an extramarital affair with wife Nikita Vanjara, his teammate from Tamil Nadu and India, Dinesh Karthik.
According to reports in various Indian media, Vijay and Nikita have been in contact before the latter got pregnant with the former’s first child while still officially married to Karthik.
Subsequently, Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara separated before she married Murali Vijay. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik fell in love with Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal before getting married with her in 2015.
Earlier this month, Murali Vijay criticized India’s Board of Control for Cricket for continued censure and for not allowing him to return to action.
I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a bit of competitive cricket, Vijay told former Indian cricketer WV Raman.
After 30 in India it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking down the street. The media should also take a different approach. I feel like you are peaking in your 30s. Now that I’m sitting here, I feel like I can hit the best I can. But unfortunately the opportunities were less and I had to look outside for opportunities, he added.
I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hands. You cannot control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened, Murali Vijay explained.
In August 2022, Murali Vijay was involved in a nasty fight with fans during a recent match in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The incident happened during a group match between Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors when Murali Vijay entered the field as a substitute and was fielding near the ropes.
The viral video that went viral on various social media platforms showed Murali Vijay having a nasty altercation with a group of cricket admirers before security personnel stepped in to take control of the situation.
As Murali Vijay walked down to the ground, he was welcomed by DKDK chants from the audience. India’s opener was next seen urging the fans to calm down, but despite his repeated pleas, the cheers increased, which he did not like at all.
As the chants grew louder and louder, Murali Vijay crossed the billboards to question the spectator about the scene. If the security personnel inside the ground hadn’t gotten involved, things could have taken a much more ugly turn. A man was even seen running towards the Indian cricketer, but security was on alert to prevent him from coming into contact with Murali Vijay.
