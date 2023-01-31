Is Nick Saban willing to break the bank for new OC?





Pace has accelerated in the alabama football look for a new attack coordinator. Now in an NCAA Dead Period for recruiting, Nick Saban has an open schedule to hire new coaches. By Sunday, attention among Crimson Tide fans had shifted from mulling over Nick Saban possibly promoting Todd Grantham to the DC open role. New names were being mentioned as the Tide’s next OC, and at the same time the prospect of some fan favorites for OC seemed to fade. There is no longer much chatter among Alabama football insiders that Jeff Lebby or Kliff Kingsbury will join the Crimson Tide. What some might call a smaller group of potential AAC candidates is more discussed. On Monday, most of the chatter was about Washington OC and QB coach Ryan Grubb. Reportedly, both Nick Saban and Grubb are seriously interested. Grubb has a respectable resume from his 2022 season with the Washington Huskies and his five seasons with Fresno State, the last three as offensive coordinator. Otherwise, by Alabama Football standards, his resume is a little light. What Washington’s offense did last season makes Grubb a solid potential signing. The Huskies had the highest offense in the FBS, averaged nearly 370 passing yards per game. Washington was No. 2 in Total Offense with over 515 yards per game. Admittedly, those impressive stats were not achieved against any of the top defenses. The top-rated defense Washington faced last season was No. 26 Oregon State. The Huskies put up 398 yards against the Beavers. Dispel any doubts that Grubb’s resume is being built in unimpressive coaching positions and he could be a home run mercenary for the Crimson Tide. In the west, some call Grubb a coaching wizard. Washington’s offensive players love him. He praised his coach, Rome Odunze said: Grubb is very on point with what he wants. He is very strict with the details. He’s just so hungry, and he’s driven, and so consistent it’s almost crazy. Grubb’s been the same guy since I met him and he’s constantly wanting to get better, and he’s still not satisfied. I’m just happy to be part of his onslaught. Alabama Soccer Assistant Coach Bench If Grubb becomes the man Nick Saban wants, there could be a problem. Washington doesn’t want to lose Grubb. In November, Grubb got a raise from $1.45 million and grows to $1.67 million over three seasons. A month later, the Huskies raised the bar again, rewarding Grubb with a $2 million raise in each of the next three seasons. What would Alabama Football have to pay to bring in Grubb? Just north of $2 million. He would become Nick Saban’s highest-paid assistant ever. Is there a number that theoretically breaks the Alabama Football bench? The Tide’s limit might just be what it takes. TO UPDATE: Per 247Sports, Grubb has a meeting with Alabama On the salary issue, it might be worth remembering that while Seattle is a great city, the cost of living is much higher than Tuscaloosa.

