Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer, dies at 84

Bobby Hull, whose spectacular on-ice legacy was tarnished by a long history of off-ice infractions, has passed away at the age of 84, the Blackhawks confirmed Monday.

Hull was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the game, with 610 goals in 1,063 NHL games and 303 more in the WHA. His shock decision to jump to the WHA’s Winnipeg Jets after 15 years with the Blackhawks lent legitimacy to the fledgling league, helped expedite its eventual merger with the NHL, and paved the way for more lucrative contracts for other players.

A two-time Hart Trophy winner and three-time scoring champion, Hull won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 1961, his fourth year in the league. Arguably one of the greatest players in hockey history, he is immortalized in a statue outside the United Center in Chicago, next to one of his old teammate Stan Mikita. Hull and Mikita popularized the curved stick blade and were one of the greatest duos of all time.

On the ice, Hull was nicknamed the Golden Jet. In the NHL’s pre-helmet era, his signature move was to skate down the left wing, flying hairs and unloading a slapshot from the top of the circle that would continually overpower the goaltenders of the era. In the 1965–66 season, Hull scored 54 goals, the highest for goals scored in a single season during the Original Six era.

However, his biggest impact probably came when he left the Blackhawks to sign with the Jets for the then-unheard of $1 million. Hull often said over the years that he asked for $1 million, usually just to keep the WHA from harassing him, thinking that was a sum of money the league couldn’t come up with.

But when his asking price was reached, he decided to take the plunge.

He was a rebel. He was a revolutionary. He was brave enough to step out of the comfort of the National Hockey League and, like a star in Chicago, challenge the professional hockey world in North America, said Anders Hedberg who, along with Ulf Nilsson, played on a dynamic line with Hull for the jets. That was Bobby. He loved it. He was no ordinary man. He certainly had his faults, but he certainly wasn’t afraid.

Hedberg spent 10 days with Hull in Whistler, BC, in the fall during WHA’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Physically, he wasn’t very good at all, Hedberg said. His mind was as clear as ever. He remembered everything. We taught him Swedish phrases. Everything we did together on the ice.

What Hull, Hedberg and Nilsson did as a trio was unprecedented at a time when hockey was mainly played in straight lines, up and down the ice. The Hull-Hedberg-Nilsson line would criss-cross as they took to the ice, regrouped and played what is now commonly referred to as a possession.

Former WHA president Howard Baldwin noted that he had a picture on his wall of Hull’s last nine games as an NHLer, when Hull, Gordie Howe and Dave Keon all played together with the Hartford Whalers, the first year after the NHL merger .

As a kid growing up a fan of the game, I loved Bobby Hull, Baldwin said. As for the WHA, I just don’t know if the WHA would ever have got off the ground, or if it would have been a success if it weren’t for Hull. I mean, he took a big leap of faith and came to our league. And in those days a million dollars was a lot of money for a hockey player or anyone. The WHA changed the salary structure for players more than any other event.

Baldwin noted that two of the most iconic hockey pictures of all time involve Howe and Hull.

One is of Gordie fishing shirtless from the back of a boat. The other belongs to Bobby, baling hay. I doubt any of them ever lifted a weight. They were just naturally gifted, strong, dynamic athletes. There’s no other way to say it. Gordie was pretty quiet, as you know, but Bobby was openly charismatic. He had the looks of a movie star, let’s face it. And he thrilled the fans whenever he took to the ice.

Hull’s off-ice history of alleged domestic violence, racism and anti-Semitism eventually led the Blackhawks to cut ties with him in 2021. Hull has served as team ambassador since 2008, regularly attending matches, doing voiceovers for video montages and schmoozing. sponsor. But the social reckoning that has swept the country in recent years has also applied to Hull.

Two of Hull’s former wives accused him of domestic violence. In 1987, Hull pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer who tried to break up an argument between Hull and his then-wife, Deborah. According to reports of the incident, Hull had a bruise on her head but refused treatment. In a 2002 ESPN SportsCentury documentary, his ex-wife Joanne said that Hull had beaten her during a trip to Hawaii.

I got a beating there, she said. (Bobby) just picked me up, threw me over his shoulder, threw me into the room and just kept beating me up. He grabbed my shoe with a steel heel and then hit me on the head. I was covered in blood. And I can remember he held me over the balcony and I thought this was the end, I’m going.

In 1997, Hull was quoted by the Russian newspaper The Moscow Times as saying that Adolf Hitler had some good ideas and that he went just a little too far. The newspaper also quoted Hull as saying that the black population in the United States was growing too fast. Hull denied the quotes in a statement as false and defamatory.

The Blackhawks released a statement announcing his death:

The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972. Hull is part of an elite group of players who have made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and provided countless memories for our fans to adore. Generations of Chicagoans were stunned by Bobby’s marksmanship, skating prowess and overall team leadership, leading to 604 career goals, a franchise record that stands to this day. We extend our deepest condolences to the Hull family.

Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family, Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. When I assumed leadership of the organization after my father passed away in 2007, one of my first priorities was to meet with Bobby to convince him to come back as an ambassador for the team. His connection to our fans was special and irreplaceable. On behalf of the entire Wirtz family, I offer our deepest condolences on the loss of Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet. He will be missed.

